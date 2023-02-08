OLEAN — Barely three months after my start at the Times Herald in January 1973, St. Bonaventure made a stunning announcement.

Larry Weise, the coach who had taken the Bonnies basketball team to the NCAA Final Four behind the exploits of Bob Lanier only three years earlier, was resigning and focusing on his expanding duties as athletic director.

In short order, the university named Jim Satalin, Bona’s freshman coach, as Weise’s successor.

Satalin, a former Bonnie player who graduated in ‘69, came equipped with a mere two year’s coaching experience, but still made national news. He didn’t turn 27 until a month before the 1973-74 season opener, making him the youngest Division I men’s basketball coach in the country.

The late Bob Davies was the Bona beat reporter for the TH back then and he assured me the team would be just fine in Satalin’s hands.

“He has a great assistant in Bob Sassone,” Davies told me. “Bob is brilliant with Xs and Os and, best of all, Jimmy listens to him.”

A star for St. Bonaventure in the early 1950s, Sassone’s assistant duties included scouting and recruiting, especially in his native New York City, plus coaching SBU’s jayvee team.

Bob’s full-time job was guidance counselor at Olean High where he also coached the boys basketball team to a sectional title before accepting the Bona assistant job for Weise. He then moved to Satalin’s initial staff, which now included Bill Kalbaugh, a former teammate of the new coach. Sassone’s timing was perfect as he was part of not only the Final Four coaching crew but also seven years later the ’77 NIT Championship team.

I came to know him serving as best man in his daughter Anne’s wedding to then St. Bonaventure play-by-play man Francis Tommasino and always enjoyed his reminiscences.

Bob was, in all the good ways, a “character.”

He never lost that Brooklyn accent, which he delivered in a booming voice. Bob was a brilliant and colorful story-teller, especially about basketball, and his recall of the past was almost encyclopedic.

Age, as with most of us, sometimes affected his short-term memory, but events from the 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s — players, coaches, venues, games and road trips — were as clear to him as when they happened.

Bob passed away Sunday morning in his home surrounded by family, at age 91, after a lengthy illness. His services were today at St. Bonaventure’s campus chapel.

My favorite recent recollection of him was the warm ovation he got in the Reilly Center the day Bona celebrated basketball’s 100th anniversary at the university when players from the past were introduced.

Though in failing health, it seemed to be one of his happiest and most rewarding days.

HIS PASSING was understandably lamented by Satalin.

“Sass was a great friend of mine … it was a big loss for everybody. He was a Bonaventure guy, through and through, and the stories will go on forever about who he was and some of the things he did,” Satalin said.

“We were in Yugoslavia playing against the Yugoslavian National Team, and it was the second night,” he recalled. “Bob comes to me and says ‘Jim, I don’t think I’m going to be able to go to the game tonight.’ And I said, ‘Excuse me,’ and he said ‘Farouk,’ a guy that he met over there, ‘is going to have a party tonight and he wants me to come over and I don’t think I’m coming to the game. I said “Sass, you’re with St. Bonaventure and we’ve got a game tonight against the Yugoslavian National Team … you’re coming to the game … you can go to the party afterwards.’ And he looked at my like, ‘I can’t believe this guy just said this to me,’ but he conceded, ‘OK, I’ll come.’”

Satalin continued, “I was talking to Billy Kalbaugh last night and he was really affected by this big-time … he just lost Bob (Lanier in May) and now he loses Sass. But he said the same thing I did. When I think about me being 26 and Billy being 24 (taking over for Weise) and starting as coaches at this level, thank God we had Sass with us because he was someone who could help two young guys who thought we knew everything and knew absolutely nothing. He was able to get us through a number of situations.

“We went out to UCLA my first year of coaching, we're 6-0 and had a pretty good team. We went out there and played Bill Walton and that group and they absolutely destroyed us (111-59). I was distraught thinking, ‘Oh my God, is this what it’s going to be like .. how are we going to do this?’ But Bob sat us down afterward over a beer and said, ‘Forget it, it’s all over with, that’s the best team in the country we just played and that’s going to help us in the future.’ The things he said kind of got me off the edge to the point where I said, ‘Yeah, you’re right,’ because I never would have thought about that myself.”

As Satalin recalled, “Above and beyond the Xs and Os, he knew people, what makes them tick, and for people like me ‘the world’s not coming to an end … take your time and just keep going … you’re doing the right things.’ He was just a reassuring father-type figure all of the time. And he was funny.

“Everybody knew him, Frank Layden (former Niagara coach), Hubie Brown (Purple Eagles alum, 10-year NBA head coach, TV analyst), the McGuires (legendary college coaches Al and Frank plus Dick, coach of the Knicks and Pistons), all of those guys who were great New York City legends, they all talked about Sass. He had a great reputation, people knew all about him and he was a special guy … one-of-a-kind.”

