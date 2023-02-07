ST. BONAVENTURE — They will forever be linked by their hometown, and the signature, unmistakable, accents that came with it.

“Him being from Brooklyn and me being from Brooklyn,” Jim Baron said of the legendary Bob Sassone, “we had such a great common denominator.”

And it was at the Cooper Housing Projects in a hardscrabble Brooklyn neighborhood that their relationship began nearly 50 years ago to the day.

“With the recruiting process, (Coach Larry) Weise recruited me the first time,” Baron said of his introduction to St. Bonaventure basketball in the early 1970s, “and the next year followed (with) Coach Sassone coming to my project and meeting with my mother and father … and I watched his car to not get stolen outside because I lived in a project.”

Baron recalled any number of moments, the endless memories, from his time with Sassone, for whom he both played and coached at Bona. He’s one of any number of former Bonnies who could do so.

That’s because there’s perhaps nobody more interwoven into the fabric of St. Bonaventure basketball, none who graced those sidelines longer, than the great, cigar-wielding “Sass.”

SASSONE, of course, had a remarkable run on both fronts. As a player, he led Bona to the 1951 National Invitation Tournament, the program’s first such appearance, was the team’s leading scorer in both 1952 (12.5 points) and ‘53 (13.5 points) and earned All-America honorable mention recognition in 1952. As a coach, he served for parts of three decades under Eddie Donovan, Weise, Jim Satalin and Jim O’Brien and was an integral part of both the 1970 Final Four and 1977 NIT championship teams.

Sassone died on Sunday at the age of 91.

But much like they did in his iconic River Street garage in Olean, which Baron described as “his own museum” of Bona memorabilia, the stories, and his legend, will endure through the very many who knew him. And his impact on the program will only now be exceeded by how beloved he was in both the Bona and Olean communities.

“I looked at Coach Sassone, he was just a very good coach and a better man,” a wistful Baron noted. “He was like an ambassador for St. Bonaventure, because he knew everyone in New York City and the East coast.

“He loved telling stories in his garage. He wouldn’t stop talking about the game — what it meant to him, growing up in Brooklyn, recruiting, whatever was going on.”

OVER THE years, Baron and Sassone’s paths continued to cross.

During the former’s playing days, Sassone took Baron’s father to the “famous” Pulaski Club in North Olean on Parents Weekend. (“That was really special because my father was Polish,” Baron said. “He couldn’t believe the environment that was up here for me.”)

When Baron, who co-captained that 1977 NIT championship team, returned to his alma mater as an assistant in 1980-81, Sassone was still on staff, forming a “special” contingent that included Bill Kalbaugh and head coach Jim Satalin. As an assistant at Notre Dame in the mid-1980s, Baron often made summer trips to Yugoslavia to help grow the game. He eventually brought with him Sassone, whose mark there was no less profound.

“When I got back, I asked him if he’d like to go over to speak and work at clinics,” Baron recalled. “He agreed to go over there and he did a great job. When he came back, he always had T-shirts to give out as gifts, to his friends and to his players.”

And then there was the tense, but amusing incident that took place on a recruiting trip the two met up for in Queens.

“He came to Andrew Jackson High School to recruit and called me and we went to a game,” Baron remembered. “We’re there and it’s all minorities and just him and me and they lock the doors. Coach Sass asked me, ‘what’s going on?’ I said, ‘it’s gonna be a turnout … that means a riot’ and they locked the doors and we both left early.”

FOR BARON, who was able to visit with Sassone as recently as last summer while in town for Bona coach Mark Schmidt’s Coaches Vs. Cancer golf event, it’s been a difficult and “emotional” stretch. He lost an older brother last week and then on Sunday had to say goodbye to one of his basketball mentors.

Their connection, however, is forever cemented.

These two, after all, even share a place on the Angee’s Restaurant menu — with the Baron Sausage and the Sausage Sassone. But Baron is far from the only one on whom Sassone’s presence was indelible.

“Bob Sassone was a terrific player, a great leader,” said Hubie Brown, the Hall of Fame basketball coach who played against Sassone while at Niagara from 1951-55, “and we would mimic him as a player at practice because he was such a great player. He led the Bonnies to two NIT appearances in the 1950s (including to the semifinals and a third-place finish in ‘52) and to national prominence.”

FORMER NBA coach and executive Frank Layden echoed that sentiment, making sure to point out that Sassone was as good a person as he was a player.

“I spoke to Bob not long ago,” said Layden, Brown’s teammate at Niagara from 1951-53. “We had a great rivalry in high school, Bob going to Lincoln High School when they won the city championship and me going to Fort Hamilton, both in Brooklyn. And Bob would always welcome me in high school and then at Niagara when we played St. Bonaventure.”

Sassone, Layden said, was “engaging,” not only set on “trying to beat your head in,” but on creating great and healthy rivalries between programs.

“Bob was a very respected player and could score,” Layden went on. “He could do it all. I invited him to my basketball camp at Niagara University to be a guest speaker and he did a great job. He was as loyal to St. Bonaventure as you could ever be.”

SASSONE’S basketball accomplishments were as impressive as the sharp mind that remembered all of it so accurately — every play, every statistic, every anecdote — into his late 80s and even 90s.

He tallied 820 points in three varsity seasons at Bona. He was selected in the third round of the 1953 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia Warriors. As an assistant, with his ties to New York City, he recruited some of the Bonnies’ best talent of the 1970s, helping to usher in the program’s most celebrated golden era.

And though it was the Stith brothers and Bob Lanier who put St. Bonaventure on the basketball map, its initial rise, unquestionably, began with the likes of Sassone and Bill Kenville. Throughout it all, however, Sassone was selfless. This was a man who passed on the NBA to become an educator and raise a family, alongside wife Irene, and who served in the US Army from 1953-55.

“He never wanted accolades,” Baron insisted. “He was just so humble and … just a regular guy. You would never know that he was a great player in the 50s. They (Sassone and Kenville) came in and … to go to the NIT, which was profound back then with all the great programs and schools across the country, in the old Madison Square Garden. He led them to those NITs and, like Hubie said, to national prominence.

“That also helped propel the Little 3. That was the beginning of the Little 3 and the rivalries that became so unbelievable.”

When Baron returned as head coach at Bona in 1992, Sassone was there to help him with summer camps. When he wasn’t at Bona, Sass was coaching locally at Olean High, laying the groundwork for the program Jeff Anastasia would lead to new heights decades later.

If there was basketball to be taught, or talked about, Sassone was there.

That’s just who he is, Brooklyn accent, cigar and all.

“He was a special guy,” Baron said. “He was just involved with players, with everything. He was just a unique individual, he knew everybody.

“He was just so involved with the community and everything that we were doing, whether it was an auction or something to do with our program. He seemed to always be involved. We loved him, I loved him. Just having him there was really, really special.”