ST. BONAVENTURE — It used to be that you preferred the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team playing Duquesne and Fordham as often as it did.
The Dukes, over the last 10-15 years have spent more time as a lower-tier team than a top-half contender. The Rams, as we know, had long resided in the Atlantic 10 basement. As such, they often represented a golden opportunity at four total victories for the Bonnies, who have generally called the two travel partners.
But that’s not the case anymore.
Duquesne and Fordham, in what could be something of a topsy-turvy year, are being viewed by at least one offseason power rankings poll as two of the conference’s top teams heading into the 2023-24 season. And Bona will again get both twice.
The Bonnies will play home-and-homes with the Dukes and Rams, plus Massachusetts and VCU, as part of their 18-game league schedule, with those pairings being released by the A-10 on Wednesday. Their only new travel partner of the four is VCU, which replaces the other league school in that city, Richmond.
For the last several years, the A-10 has generally run through the likes of Dayton, VCU, Saint Louis, Richmond and, at times, Bona. But with so much shakeup from last season, the conference might be as wide open (after Dayton) as it’s been in recent memory.
Indeed, VCU lost head coach Mike Rhodes to Penn State and much of its roster, including A-10 Player of the Year Ace Baldwin, to transfer; Saint Louis will be without five of its top six scorers, highlighted by star guard Yuri Collins, and Richmond lost A-10 first-teamer Tyler Burton to the portal.
Dayton, despite some forecasts projecting Duquesne and Fordham, still absolutely figures to be the team to beat. The Flyers received a huge coup with the return of star forward Da’Ron Holmes II, who chose to come back to Dayton for his junior season rather than remain in the NBA Draft. They also welcome back starting guards Malachi Smith, Koby Brea and Kobe Elvis.
Some stalwarts, however, could well be trending downward. And previously rebuilding squads such as Saint Joseph’s, George Washington and the Dukes could be on the way up. As such, it might be more difficult than in previous years to pinpoint exactly where the Bonnies’ biggest challenges might lie. But if Fordham and Duquesne, which finished third and sixth, respectively, last year, are even better this winter and VCU can remain its powerhouse self under new coach Ryan Odom, then Bona might be facing a particularly daunting schedule.
Aside from its travel partners, coach Mark Schmidt’s team will play Davidson, Loyola-Chicago, Rhode Island, Saint Joseph’s and Saint Louis at home. One highlight is it’ll play its first home game against the Ramblers since they joined the A-10 last season.
But its road portion, aside from simply being away from the Reilly Center, figures to make up the truly treacherous components, as Bona will play at among others, Dayton, VCU, Fordham, Duquesne and Richmond’s always-tough Robins Center. It’s the third time since 2019-20 that the Bonnies will have to play at both Dayton and VCU, widely considered to be the two toughest environments for road teams.
Though that road schedule will almost certainly be unforgiving for the Bonnies, it’s essentially ideal for their non-local fans. This year, Bona will play two games in the D.C. area (George Mason and GW) and one each in Philadelphia, New York City and Pittsburgh, all cities where Bona has an impressive road presence. A year ago, Bona didn’t play in either Philly or D.C. for the first time in a non-pandemic-affected campaign.
Bona went 14-18 with a brand-new team a year ago, finishing outside the top five (ninth) for the first time since 2014-15. It will now look to return to “double bye” contention, and could be expected to do so after returning all five scorers and its top six overall players from last year while also adding a pair of talented fifth-year guards in Bryant transfer Charles Pride and Cincinnati transfer Mika Adams-Woods.
The Bonnies’ complete 2023-24 conference schedule with dates and times, as well as national television information, will be released at a later date. The A-10 Tournament will again be held in Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.
ST. BONAVENTURE 2023-24ATLANTIC 10 PAIRINGS(Bold denotes home and away partners)Home: Davidson, Loyola-Chicago, Rhode Island, Saint Joseph’s, Saint Louis, Duquesne, Fordham, Massachusetts, VCUAway: Dayton, George Mason, George Washington, La Salle, Richmond, Duquesne, Fordham, Massachusetts, VCU