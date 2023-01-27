ST. BONAVENTURE — It began with the technical foul assessed to Anouar Mellouk, who displayed an unacceptable lack in judgment when he chose to jaw with the Fordham sideline with 13:51 remaining.

From that moment on, the Rams looked like a different team, playing with supreme confidence while embarking upon a 12-2 run to extend the lead to nine (48-39) at the under-12 timeout.

Or perhaps it began a few minutes later, when Bona center Chad Venning fouled out with 7:24 still to play. Taking advantage of the Bonnies’ undersized backups, Fordham pounded the ball inside — in much the same way Loyola-Chicago did, and Rhode Island did, and Saint Louis did — and either finished a layup or got to the line, all while pushing the advantage to as many as 17 (67-50) with 4:50 to play.

Or maybe it even began in the first half, when Bona went into one of its costly scoring lulls, going more than six game minutes (16:19-10:13) without a point. The Bonnies, much like the Duquesne home game before it, had gotten off to a scorching start, taking a 12-5 lead at the first media timeout while seemingly threatening to run away with it early. By the time Moses Flowers ended the drought with a trey to make it 15-12, however, you pretty much knew: this was going to be a game throughout.

No matter where it started, though, the doubt persisted, hanging in the air like a Venning free throw, until it officially made the full transformation from unlikely, to uneasy, to — for some fans, no doubt — the unthinkable: a convincing 79-68 loss to Fordham inside the Reilly Center.

Not that losing to the Rams in 2022-23 is this wholly insufferable sin, the way it would have been in so many other years under Mark Schmidt. Fordham, under first-year coach Keith Urgo, is in the middle of what is already one of its best seasons since joining the conference 28 years earlier. It already owns 16 wins (just two off its Atlantic 10 high of 18 set in 2006-07), sits above .500 (4-3) in league play and just won all three in a three-game road swing.

It’s just that playing Fordham has, for so long, been a haven for Schmidt teams that it was difficult to imagine a group even as inconsistent as this one falling to the Rams in what was largely viewed as a “must-have” home game.

INDEED, Bona had won 11-straight and 17 of 18 against Fordham since the start of the 2009-10 season. Its only loss to the Rams in that time came in 2013, when the Bonnies inexplicably dropped a Senior Day decision that actually kept them out of that year’s A-10 Tournament. And, though nearly 10 years apart, both setbacks have served as a bit of a painful reminder: In 2013, there were going to be inevitable challenges in the post-Andrew Nicolson era; In 2023, there are going to be inevitable challenges in the post-Kyle Lofton/Osun Osunniyi era.

And the Bonnies, still just two-thirds of the way through the season with a brand-new team, are living them.

Beyond that, for all its road struggles, Bona had been playing so well at home that it was tough to envision that this is where its winning ways — five in a row and nine of 10 on the year — would come to an end.

Bona had second-half leads of at least nine points in each of their four other A-10 home games, won three of those in relatively comfortable fashion and also knocked out three squads that were chosen ahead of it in this year’s A-10 preseason poll.

It had only been allowing an average of 63 points in league games on Bob Lanier Court.

ON WEDNESDAY, though, Fordham’s hard-nosed, physical style proved a bad matchup for the Bonnies, who, in some ways, were beaten at their own game.

And with that, essentially all of their flaws to this point were on display.

Bona took too many bad shots, missed too many bunnies and didn’t get enough out of guys not named Daryl Banks III. It fouled too much, allowed way too many free throws and was out-physicaled both in the paint and in general. For as solid as it’s been defensively, it surrendered 51 second-half points to one of the worst offensive teams in the league.

Of Venning’s departure and the need to try Anquan Hill at the ‘5,’ Schmidt tellingly noted, “He’s just not physical enough, they just back him in. He needs a year in the weight room to play the ‘5’. (Fordham’s Rostyslav Novitskyi) is 250 pounds and gave us trouble. Anouar’s the same way. We’re having a problem with that backup 5-man, with some physicality.”

Fordham, at home, was viewed as the get-right game that Bona needed before its most difficult three-game stretch of the year, one that would make it a solid 5-3 in conference play. Instead, it only led to more questions about the direction this team is going as it now faces the league’s first-place team (VCU), one that plays very well at home (Richmond) and arguably its most talented (Dayton).

“We respond the same way we do every time,” Schmidt said when asked that question Wednesday. “We have the 24-hour rule, we go back to work tomorrow and we get better.”