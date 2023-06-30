NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Atlantic 10 has announced the 2023-24 schedule pairings for the upcoming season while moving to an 18-game conference schedule.
Each team will now play five opponents once and four teams twice during the course of the Atlantic 10 season.
The Bonnies will have home-and-home series with Duquesne, Fordham, George Washington and Loyola-Chicago.
Also visiting the Reilly Center this season are George Mason, Saint Joseph's, La Salle, Davidson and Richmond.
On the road, the Bonnies will take on Dayton, Rhode Island, VCU, Saint Louis and Massachusetts.
The 2024 Atlantic 10 Tournament heads to the Henrico Sports & Events Center in Henrico, Va., after two tournaments at the CHASE Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Del.
ST. BONA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
2023-24 A-10 PAIRINGS
Home: George Mason, Saint Joseph's, La Salle, Davidson, Richmond, Duquesne, Fordham, George
Washington, Loyola Chicago
Away: Dayton, Rhode Island, VCU, Saint Louis, Massachusetts, Duquesne, Fordham, George Washington, Loyola Chicago