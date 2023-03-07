He could tell the tale of what happened nine years ago.
In 2014, his St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team endured a similar skid to end the season, dropping its final four contests, while also settling for the No. 9 seed in the Atlantic 10 Tournament. That group then rebounded to win its second-round game before knocking off No. 1 Saint Louis on a buzzer-beating jumper to make the semifinals.
He could also issue a reminder: If Bona can get by Wednesday, it’s already proven that it can beat the league’s top seed, VCU, away from the Reilly Center.
Mark Schmidt intends on doing neither of those things, however. Yes, his Bonnies know they have to win it all if they’re going to continue playing beyond Brooklyn. But their first, and only, priority is finding a way to avenge an ugly loss to Davidson. And that — more than winning it all — will be the mindset when No. 9 Bona meets the eighth-seeded Wildcats in an early second-round A-10 Tournament matchup (11:30 a.m., USA-TV, WPIG-FM) on Wednesday at the Barclays Center.
“Our guys were 10 at the time, they were just getting out of diapers,” joked Schmidt, when asked about using the 2014 team as motivation. “What happened in 2014, that’s ancient history …
“No, we don’t talk about any of that stuff; we just talk about one game, getting ready for Davidson. It doesn’t matter what’s ahead if you don’t take care of what you’ve got at the present. Everything’s on Davidson and trying to prepare as well as we can.”
THE BONNIES (14-17, 8-10), in some ways, will have history on their side when they open the league’s postseason event. They’ve reached at least the A-10 quarterfinals in each of the last eight tournaments for which they’ve qualified. They’ve also won at least one game in nine of 12 tourneys under Schmidt.
One thing they don’t have on their side is recent history.
Bona lost six of seven to close the regular season, including one of its more unsightly setbacks, a 74-61 road loss to Davidson (15-15, 8-10) in late February, to ensure a sub .500 finish. In that one, it played its worst half of the season in falling behind by 21 at the break, allowed the Wildcats to make 7-of-13 first-half 3-pointers and, again, couldn’t stop its opponent from controlling the paint.
Davidson went 17-of-25 at the line while Bona finished just 4-for-7.
THE POSITIVE for this young Bona group is that, after having never faced Davidson’s trademark motion offense before, it eventually adjusted to the Wildcats’ style. It finished the second half plus-eight (39-31), shot 50 percent over the final 20 minutes and held the Wildcats to just 2-for-12 from distance.
And that’s the blueprint it will attempt to follow in the rematch.
“We got off to a slow start; I don’t think we played hard,” Schmidt acknowledged of the first half that night in North Carolina. “Part of it, I think we were a little bit mesmerized by their movement. It’s the first time we played Davidson in their system, and we’ve got young guys. … I just thought we were heavy-legged.
“Going into the game, they weren’t shooting the ball well from 3s and our defense allowed them to make seven. We didn’t do a good job on that rub screen up top. In the second half, we played with more energy, we made some shots and we defended a little bit. But when you get down by 21 on the road, it’s hard to come back.”
That game also largely came down to the performances of each team’s star players.
BONA HAD little answer for all-league guard Foster Loyer, who racked up 27 points, and big man Sam Mennenga, who finished with 24 inside. Those two have continued to play well, particularly Loyer, who’s coming off a 33-point outburst against Rhode Island. Behind them, Davidson won four of its final five games to vault into a three-way tie for eighth place, which was won by the Wildcats.
Davidson, meanwhile, did a solid job against big man Chad Venning and Bona leading scorer Daryl Banks III. Venning struggled against the Wildcats’ double team, finishing with nine points, his lowest scoring output since Jan. 25, while Banks totaled 12 points on 5-for-15 shooting, though much of that came with the outcome already in hand. Venning has since had a couple of solid efforts, including an 18-point, eight-rebound outing in Saturday’s loss to UMass, but Banks, though he racked up 36 in a home win vs. Saint Joe’s, continues to struggle away from the Reilly Center.
Bona will almost certainly need both to play well if it’s going to get a crack at No. VCU and beyond. Just as important, however, it needs to do a better job on Loyer and Mennenga.
“THEY TAKE it to a lot of teams,” said Schmidt, when told those two “took it to” his Bonnies on Feb. 22. “Loyer’s shooting the ball really, really well. We gotta try to make it hard for them, hard for Mennenga to catch the ball in the paint; we gotta do a better job of sending guys at him when we double.
“We gotta do a better job with Loyer, we can’t give him open shots. He’s not the most athletic guy, but he’s really highly skilled, he’s got a great IQ for the game. Two really good players, guys that are difficult to guard.”
To Schmidt, it matters little that Bona met the Wildcats just two weeks and that it’s played at Barclays once already this year, in a non-league loss to Iona. What matters now is playing well enough to win on Wednesday.
The winner will meet the Rams in Thursday morning’s quarterfinals.
It’s fresher in their minds, that’s the positive,” the 16th-year coach said of playing Davidson so recently. “I guess the negative is it’s fresher in their minds that they killed us. (But) it’s no big deal. We need to play our best in order to win any game (this week).”