(Editor’s note: This story originally appeared in the June 18, 2015, edition of the Times Herald. It is being rerun in remembrance of beloved former St. Bonaventure basketball player and coach Bob Sassone, who died Sunday at the age of 91.)

OLEAN — Bob Sassone, skipping most of the pleasantries associated with such a meeting, got right into it.

“There’s a famous picture of Lanier getting hurt, 1970,” he pointed out from a recliner in his garage-turned-patio house just a minute or two after his guest’s arrival.

The picture, blown up and framed, is the only one of its kind, according to Sassone, who still resides in his River Street home and can still be found — as he was on this day — puffing away at one of his trademark cigars.

And it is eye-catching.

In it, Bob Lanier is at the far end of the court, on all fours, clearly in pain, while teammate Bill Kalbaugh stands over him. Paul Hoffman, closer to the foreground, looks on, seemingly unsure of what just happened. Dick Gigliotti, the athletic trainer, is sprinting over to Lanier in a panic.

The picture was taken mere seconds after Lanier, St. Bonaventure’s All-American center, was injured in the Brown Indians’ regional final win over Villanova in the 1970 NCAA Tournament. It is one of several relics hanging on the walls of the patio house or in a shoe box or photo album on the shelf.

Another picture displays the opening tip of a Bona game from late in the 1951-52 season.

“THAT’S WHEN Duquesne and Bonaventure were 16-0; we were third and fourth in the nation,” Sassone recalled (with 100 percent accuracy, mind you). We lost to them by six points. We played them again in the NIT in the Garden, and we beat them 48-31.”

There’s another of he and the rest of the starting five from St. Bonaventure’s first NIT team (1950-51). There’s one of the 1949 All-New York City first team, of which Sassone was a member after leading Lincoln High School to a city championship.

There are team photos for all the St. Bonaventure postseason teams for which Sassone was an assistant coach.

At 84, the Bona icon, who had a direct relationship with the program in five different decades — from his debut as a player in 1949 to his last year as a coach in 1982 — is far removed from his playing and mentoring days, and 20 years into retirement.

He’s not only willing, however, to talk about and share memories from those days and what followed after — such as his annual coaching clinics in Yugoslavia, his stints at Olean High or becoming the first coach at JCC-Olean — he’s happy to.

Basketball has been his life.

Memories As a Player

Sassone took one final puff of his cigar, glanced up at the picture of that game against the Dukes, and began rattling off the events of that season as if they happened a week ago, and not six-plus decades before.

As a sophomore in 1950-51, the Brooklyn native led Bona to a 19-6 record and its first appearance in the NIT. In his first game back home — inside Madison Square Garden — Sassone scored a team-high 18 points in a thrilling double-overtime victory over Cincinnati. In the Bonnies’ second-round game, Sassone again starred, scoring 17, but their season came to an end with a two-point loss to St. John’s.

“That’s the only time I ever cried over a game,” Sassone said. “I wanted to beat them because I was from New York (and St. John’s was New York’s team).”

In 1951-52, Bona saw its then school-record 16-game winning streak come to an end against the rival Dukes, falling 69-63 at the Olean Armory. However, as Sassone remembers it, “the referees called back three of my set shots; they called them no good because there was a foul under the basket,” and that might well have changed the outcome.

The Bonnies, as a team, were even better that year, however, going 21-6 and eventually getting their revenge on Duquesne in an NIT consolation game.

With Sassone leading the way, Bona was nationally ranked, at one point or another, in each of his three varsity campaigns. He scored 829 points throughout that span, a big number for basketball in the early 50s.

Memories As a Coach

Sassone served as an assistant coach at Bona from 1957-1961 and then again from 1968-1982, helping the Bonnies reach 11 postseason tournaments (add the two he made as a player and that makes an astonishing 13 SBU postseasons of which he was a part).

He has numerous recollections of his time under both Eddie Donovan — who offered to take Sassone with him to the NBA in 1961 only to have the latter turn him down — and Larry Weise, whom Sassone could competitively bump heads with from time to time.

He remembers recruiting a player named Greg Sanders, who would go on to become the school’s all-time leading scorer, off a team coached by John Thompson. He recalls bringing in a hard-nosed player named Jim Baron from a rough-and-tumble neighborhood in Brooklyn, where it “smelled like urine and feces.”

Many of his most vivid memories, however, revolve around Lanier, the program’s all-time brightest star.

There was the time Lanier went for 50 points against Purdue in the Garden on Dec. 20, 1969:

“We were playing Purdue, and they had an All-American guard (Rick Mount) and a big guy that they called the Big Dog,” Sassone said. “He was about 6-10, and the day before the game, he was quoted as saying, ‘You tell them that I’m the Big Dog and I’m gonna eat up the Big Cat.’ It was in the paper.

Lanier dominated the Boilermakers, but as Sassone put it, willingly stopped scoring once he got to 50 points.

“Lanier wasn’t looking for himself, believe it or not,” he said. “You’d think the guy would want to get to 56 and get the Garden record (which was then held by Oscar Robertson). Larry called a timeout and said, ‘we’re giving you the ball, so shoot it.’ He said, ‘I don’t want to shoot it anymore, the game’s over, we won.”

There was the Final Four game that was played without Lanier, and the question of whether Bona could have won and advanced to play UCLA without him (the Bonnies lost that game by only eight points).

“When we lost Lanier, of course, we had to go with Tommy Baldwin as our next big man,” Sassone explained. “Jacksonville had a 7-footer (Artis Gilmore), and Matt Gantt still blocked about three or four of his shots.

“Boy, we were going. The crucial call against us — they made a terrible charge call on Paul Hoffman that kind of changed the game. They didn’t want us in the finals.”

He then added: “My son, Bobby, who was very much into sports told me, (UCLA coach) John Wooden was on a program and they asked him, ‘Did you always know you were going to win?’ He said there was only one year that I had a team to worry about and that was St. Bonaventure because of Lanier. They had nobody to stop him. The (call on Hoffman) was the worst.”

After

Even after stepping down at St. Bonaventure, Sassone’s everyday life, in one way or another, continued to revolve around basketball.

He coached at Olean High, eventually giving way to Jeff Anastasia, who has been the most successful coach in school history. For a decade-plus, he was asked to come give clinics in Yugoslavia. In his time overseas, he helped develop a young Drazen Petrovic. He also, half-jokingly, takes credit for the Yugoslavian national team’s upset victory over Russia in the 1980 Olympics since, because of him, they now “knew how to play defense.”

In the late 1970s, he also served as a scout for the New York Knicks, and did so in the one year that Willis Reed served as coach.

“Willis was good,” Sassone remembers. “He just didn’t know what I knew. We’d get on a three-way call and Eddie (Donovan) always had to assure him, ‘he knows what he’s tellin’ ya.’”

AFTER everything he’s accomplished as a player and coach and then as a family man and educator, it would be understandable if Sassone, a 1990 inductee into St. Bonaventure’s Athletic Hall of Fame, looked back and felt overwhelmed by it all. All these years later, he’s become a legend in these parts.

But that’s not really him.

He’s just Bob, a guy you might have seen on the golf course or out somewhere chomping on a lit cigar.

“Mike Abdo and Bob Davies (from the Olean Times Herald), I drank with them all the time — at the New Central Hotel (where JCC’s science building stands now),” said Sassone, who these days likes to sit in his patio house and play solitaire on the computer or listen to music on cassette tapes. “All I do is relax now.”

Has he ever, when going through all of those old clippings that were found in the cellar — stories by Abdo and Chuck Pollock and Mike Vaccaro — or while catching up at the Final Four team’s reunions or just talking with old friends, thought back and concluded, “I’ve done so much with this?”

“You really don’t,” he said, fully reclined now, surrounded by all those pictures that have made him who he is. “As you get older, when my son was always interested … and the kids. But I don’t dwell on it. Occasionally, I’ll think about how lucky I was. When I’m feeling bad, I’ll say: ‘How lucky could a guy be? I had so much luck.”