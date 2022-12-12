As it always seems to in this kind of game, on this kind of stage, the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team had its “they just might pull this off” moment.

With 7:41 remaining, Daryl Banks III drilled a 3-pointer to cap an inspired 15-4 rally, pushing Bona from down 10 to up one (54-53) on perhaps the toughest team it’ll see all season: Rick Pitino’s Iona Gaels. More than that, the Bonnies had the ball in their hands a few moments later with a chance to add to their lead.

To this point, Bona had done everything it could to hang in there against a more talented foe. It answered each of the Gaels’ runs with one of their own. It did an admirable job of limiting Iona’s high-scoring backcourt. It forced over twice as many turnovers as the Gaels had been averaging.

Alas, unlike Notre Dame two weeks earlier, this one wasn’t meant to be.

The Bonnies followed with a turnover, leading to a Berrick JeanLouis dunk the other way. After weathering it just enough beforehand, they succumbed to Iona’s persistent full-court pressure, seemingly losing their legs down the stretch. They were outscored 19-3 the rest of the way.

And what they were left with was a closer-than-the-score-might-suggest 72-57 loss in the first of a Basketball Hall of Fame Invational quadruple-header on Sunday morning in Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

“We gave up some easy baskets, we missed some shots,” Bona coach Mark Schmidt said afterward. “We didn’t finish the game the way you need to against a really good team. But I thought our guys showed some fight.”

He then assessed, “Iona’s a really good team. They beat the team that’s picked to win our league (Saint Louis) by 22, so we knew it was going to be a challenge. But I thought our guys for 35 minutes really competed, we just couldn’t finish.”

FOR BONA, the silver lining was that it proved, for the most part, it could hang with the No. 34 team in the NET away from the Reilly Center. It’s likely most fans would have taken a 6-4 record and a showcase split with ND and Iona after where this team stood following its loss to South Dakota State.

And there was some good it can take into its final three games of the non-conference, including road tilts at Northern Iowa and Siena.

Big man Chad Venning had another good outing, posting a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds while spurring that mid-second half run with eight-straight points, including a pair of dunks. Banks III hit some big shots en route to 14 points.

Then, too, it held standout guards Daniss Jenkins and Walter Clayton Jr., who’d just gone for a combined 41 and 44 points in wins over Saint Louis and Niagara, respectively, to 27 on 8-of-24 shooting.

Bona turned deficits of 12-4, 37-28 and 49-29 into leads, though each was short-lived.

In the end, however, Iona (6-2) imposed itself, and that will, particularly in the last five minutes, was too much for Schmidt’s team to overcome.

The Bonnies committed a season-high 21 turnovers, leading to a numbing 27 points the other way and to Schmidt acknowledging, “their press hurt us. You can’t turn the ball over 21 times and expect to win. But we had our shot … we had our chances.”

Conversely, they were only able to score 17 points off 19 Iona giveaways.

THE GAELS, meanwhile, assisted on 21 of 27 field goals and were the more aggressive bunch, connecting on 12-of-20 free throws while Bona went just 4-for-7 at the line. And for as good a job as it did on Iona’s backcourt, that’s how badly it was beaten inside by Iona’s preseason First Team All-MAAC selection Nelly Junior Joseph, who bullied Bona for 24 points on 11-of-13 shooting, including 16 in the first half, and 10 rebounds.

Schmidt was pleased with the effort on Jenkins and Clayton Jr., but understood the cost at which it came, as Iona beat the defense with perfect passes inside to Junior Joseph.

“We tried to shock the ball screens, not allow them to go downhill,” the 16th-year coach said. “But in doing so, then Joseph kills us inside. They’re high-level players, but I thought our guys did a decent job. But we got hurt with Joseph inside.”

AFTER Banks’ go-ahead 3, the Bonnies committed four more costly turnovers as they struggled against Iona’s press and made just one more basket: a Kyrell Luc jumper with 5:25 remaining. Both coaches agreed that the Gaels’ pressure was the difference, highlighted by the on-ball presence of 7-footer Osborn Shema, against whom the Bonnies had a difficult time inbounding.

“It’s relentless,” Schmidt said, “and it’s hard to simulate in practice. I thought at times we did a good job and at times we showed our youth.”

Said Pitino: “Obviously, our press was good; we were 10-for-14 on the break. But the key … to making our press go was (Shema). He’s 7-foot with a great wing span and they couldn’t see the options, which led to their demise. If you look at the stat sheet, you’re of course going to praise Nelly, but Osborn was big-time tonight.”

The big-name, Hall of Fame coach also had high praise for St. Bonaventure.

“St. Bonnies has a whole new squad,” he said. “They’re gonna get better and better and better, and improve. They’ve got really good guard play, their big guy’s a great duck-in guy, so they’re gonna get a lot better. We turn the ball over like nine-point-something per game; tonight we had 19, and their defense caused that. So they were very physical and they played great defense.

“Look, (Schmidt’s) one of the premier guys in the game as a coach. He’s a tremendous coach, has his players ready. We knew it’d be a war, we expected a war.”