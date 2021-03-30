ALFRED — The Alfred football team stood strong at the goal line, as a crucial defensive stop at the 1-yard line was enough to give the Saxons a 17-10 victory over Utica in the season finale for both teams at Yunevich Stadium Monday night.
Alfred took a fourth-quarter lead with five minutes remaining after an 11-play, 86-yard drive. Long rushes by senior running back Kevin Bragaglia and sophomore quarterback Connor Englert set the Saxons up on the Utica side of the field. After a penalty set the Saxons back to midfield, Englert hooked up with Bragaglia for a 48-yard catch and run, bringing AU to the 3-yard line. Two plays later, Englert bulldozed ahead for the touchdown, giving the Saxons a 17-10 lead.
With just under five minutes remaining, Utica responded, marching down the field, setting up a goal line situation. After the Saxons stopped Utica twice to set up a third-and goal with seven seconds left at the 5-yard line, a pass into the endzone was tipped away, but the Saxons were called for pass interference and the Pioneers got one last chance at the 2-yard line. Utica tried to push ahead with running back Lamont McGriff but was halted by the AU defensive line.
"I'm unbelievably proud of the resiliency and effort put forth by our kids tonight," said AU coach Bob Rankl. "They kept grinding for four quarters and it was great to see our defense come up with a big goal-line stand when we needed it the most. I really want to thank our seniors for their commitment to AU football over the final four years. I hope they cherish this final game forever."
The Saxons tallied 418 yards of total offense on a balanced 220 yards passing and 198 yards rushing. Alfred improved on last week's performance, going 3-for-9 on third down conversions. The Saxon 'D' once again stepped up, forcing the Pioneers to just 281 yards of offense and 1-for-10 on third downs.
Individually, Englert completed 7-of-11 passes for 140 yards but did most of his damage on the ground with 65 yards rushing and the game-winning score. First-year quarterback Blake Van Woert stepped under center for the first time and was effective, completing 6-of-14 passes for 80 yards and a touchdown. He orchestrated a timely two-minute offense at the end of the first half, capped by a 22-yard pass to junior wide receiver Zach Leinenbach with two seconds remaining.
No matter who was under center, senior wide receiver Keandre Sanders seemed to be their favorite target, catching four balls for 85 yards to lead the receiving corps. Bragaglia added three receptions for 72 yards, including the 48-yard catch and run to set up the winning score. Bragaglia also tallied 89 yards on the ground.
The Saxon defense held McGriff to just 45 yards rushing after the Utica back tallied over 100 yards the week before. Senior linebacker Jason Gauthier (Pioneer), playing his last collegiate game, had a solid effort with eight tackles, six solo, with three for loss. Senior linebacker Jeremiah Young, also playing in his last collegiate contest, added seven tackles. Junior defensive lineman Rodney Bailey led the team with two sacks, adding three tackles. Junior defensive back Wes Stahlman and junior defensive lineman Logan Gough each forced a fumble.