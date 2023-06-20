Forward Zemgus Girgensons, the Buffalo Sabres’ longest-tenured player, will be returning for an 11th season.
The Sabres on Tuesday signed Girgensons to a one-year, $2.5 million contract. He could’ve become an unrestricted free agent July 1.
Girgensons, 29, is the last remaining player from the Sabres’ “tank” teams of 2013-14 and 2014-15.
The Latvian has endured some rough seasons in Buffalo. The Sabres have finished dead last four times during his tenure and never cracked the playoffs.
Still, following years of futility, he feels something special building with the Sabres, who missed the postseason by two points in 2022-23.
As the Sabres held end-of-season meetings April 15 following their 91-point finish, he said he wanted to return.
“With what the team has here and the steps it’s taken, I definitely would like to be a part of this,” he said.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Girgensons, an alternate captain, has emerged as one Buffalo’s leaders under the regime of general manager Kevyn Adams and coach Don Granato.
His aggressive, straight-ahead style has entrenched him on the third or fourth line and on a top penalty-killing unit.
Girgensons, who plays center and the wing, has compiled 81 goals and 174 points in 625 career NHL games. He registered 10 goals and 18 points in 80 outings in 2022-23.
The Sabres drafted him 14th overall in 2012.
Having also re-signed captain Kyle Okposo last month, the Sabres have 12 forwards who finished the season in Buffalo under contract for 2023-24. Their only upcoming unrestricted free agents played with the Rochester Americans.
If the Sabres expect any of their young forwards to graduate from the AHL to Buffalo, they might pass on giving Tyson Jost, who can become a restricted free agent, a qualifying offer.
– The Sabres on Tuesday also re-signed winger Lukas Rousek, who played his first two NHL games late last season, to a two-year, $1.55 million contract.
Rousek, 24, enjoyed a breakout season with the Amerks in 2022-23, establishing himself as one of the Sabres’ top forward prospects. His 40 assists and 56 points both led the Amerks. His 16 goals tied for fifth on the team.
The Czech added five goals and 12 points in 14 games during the Calder Cup Playoffs.
The 5-foot-11, 171-pound Rousek also represented the Amerks in the AHL All-Star Classic.
He recorded a goal and an assist March 27 in his NHL debut. The Sabres also recalled him to play in the season finale.
The Sabres drafted Rousek in the sixth round in 2019, 160th overall. He played professionally in Czechia before joining the Amerks in 2021
After tearing his ACL, he made his AHL debut late in 2021-22.
Rousek could’ve become a restricted free agent with arbitration rights.
Peca to join Rangers as assistantThe Rochester Americans must find two new assistant coaches.
Michael Peca, who has been instrumental in developing JJ Peterka, Jack Quinn and some of the Buffalo Sabres’ other forward prospects, has taken a job on coach Peter Laviolette’s staff with the New York Rangers, according to Sportsnet’s Jeff Marek.
Peca, a popular former Sabres captain and center, has strong ties to Laviolette, who was named the Rangers’ new coach last week.
As a player, Peca captained Laviolette’s New York Islanders in 2001-02 and 2002-03. Prior to joining the Amerks in 2021, he spent one season working as a development coach for Laviolette’s Washington Capitals.
The Amerks lost both of their assistant coaches in less than a week. On Wednesday, Mike Weber left coach Seth Appert’s staff to take a job with the St. Louis Blues.
In addition to working with the Amerks’ forwards, Peca, 49, ran the power play.
Given the Amerks’ recent success, it was expected some of their coaches would draw interest from NHL teams.
The Sabres’ AHL affiliate won four playoff series over the past two seasons, including two this year to advance to the Eastern Conference finals.