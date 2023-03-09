Olean, NY (14760)

Today

Periods of snow. High around 35F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low around 25F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected.