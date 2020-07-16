Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BUFFALO HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR... WEST CENTRAL CATTARAUGUS COUNTY IN WESTERN NEW YORK... * UNTIL 1230 AM EDT. * AT 927 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN THAT WILL CAUSE FLOODING. UP TO THREE INCHES OF RAIN HAVE ALREADY FALLEN. ROAD CLOSURES AND STANDING WATER ARE POSSIBLE IN THE WARNED AREA. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... NEW ALBION, CONEWANGO, LEON, RANDOLPH, NAPOLI, LITTLE VALLEY, CATTARAUGUS, OTTO, EAST RANDOLPH AND SOUTH DAYTON. THIS INCLUDES INTERSTATE 86 BETWEEN EXITS 15 AND 16. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODING. A FLOOD WARNING MEANS THAT FLOODING IS IMMINENT OR OCCURRING. ALL INTERESTED PARTIES SHOULD TAKE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS IMMEDIATELY. &&