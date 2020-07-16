The question was asked: What is the Christian role in racial reconciliation?
The Christian role in dealing with racial issues is, in my opinion, to follow up on what Jesus has told us — by word and example — to do. To love our neighbor as our self.
I have always felt it most rewarding to treat everyone as I would want to be treated.
I confess that it has not always been reciprocal and I have been put down a lot of times, but those times were few and since I was not looking for returns from people who didn’t feel the Christian way, it was OK and I kept on and did not let that spoil my joy in treating you like a fellow human being, a sister or brother, no matter what.
A way — a very, very important and effective way — we can do our part in helping to stem the tide of racism, is to be active in our own sphere of influence. When our fur families, our friends our buddies, etc., make a racial slur, remark, joke or comment, you can point out the harm in that. And it can be done in a quiet way without getting someone’s back up.
Really, that ‘personal sphere of influence’ is one place we have control of, one thing that is always with us.
Maybe we can’t march or join public protests or rally to show our support to combat racism, but we all have our personal space — that sphere of influence — and a lot of times, you will be surprised how, like a pebble thrown into a quiet lake, how far the ripples of your caring, common sense and love can spread to a heart that is not doing so good.
It works. Trust me. It does work.
I am not ignoring the need to understand and thus deal with white privilege and systemic racism. Those facts are for another time and an interactive venue.
I am talking about being kind to each other and treating each other with respect. It will come back to you more times than not.
It is certainly worth the effort.