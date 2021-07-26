OLEAN — First-place Randy’s Up The River improved to 11-1 in the Olean Women’s Slow-Pitch Softball League with a 16-0, five-inning win over Union Whiskey on Monday.
Kayla Welty was 4-for-4 with four RBI for Randy’s while Jaleesa Sledge was 3-for-4 with a home run that was part of a 10-run second inning.
Jess Weinman, Kim Clayton, Shaina Griffin and Torri Johnson all had three hits each for the winners.
Smethport VFW 14, Pink Ladies 7
Emily Treat went 3-for-3 with three home runs and Karly Welty hit another homer for Smethport VFW (10-2).
Stacey Dickerson was 4-for-4 with a double, Megan Zylinski was 3-for-4 with a double and Amber Nelson was 3-for-4. Mary Okerlund doubled and Inga Welty added two hits for the winners.
For the Pink Ladies (3-8), Kayla O’Connor had adouble, Katie Douthit had three hits and Alanna Martin had two hits.
3rd Base/No Fine Print 9, Village Green 5
Abby Harper went 2-for-3 with two home runs and four RBI, while Sheri Ensell went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI to pace 3rd Base/No Fine Print (9-3).
Also for 3rd Base, Cindy Smith had a hit.
For Village Green (5-7), Taylor Potter was 2-for-3 with a triple.
Angee’s 22, Jackson Trucking 12
Kristianna Pavone, Sophia Aiello and Micheyla Williams each hit home runs as Angee’s (11-2) used 33 hits to slug its way to victory.
Nyla Rueter (two doubles) was 4-for-5 and Ashley Peterson (triple), Evelyn Nuzzo (triple) and Williams all went 4-for-4. Pavone and Courtney McCutcheon (double) went 3-for-5 and Sophia Fratercangelo, Katie Stuckey and Leslie Nasuta each went 3-for-4 with a triple.
Dani Newman and Olivia Goodenow both homered for Jackson Trucking (1-12). Meghan Hollenbeck went 3-for-3. Rachel Anderson, Brie Lara and Newman went 2-for-3 and Kali Johnson, Brittany Birteil and Goodenow went 2-for-2.