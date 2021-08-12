OLEAN — This time, Randy’s Up The River left little doubt.
After several years of close matchups with rival Smethport VFW in both regular season play and City Cup, Randy’s won the league playoff title in convincing fashion on Thursday.
Alex Calbi smacked two home runs and had four RBI as part of a three-hit night to key Randy’s to a 19-3 triumph over Smethport VFW in the Olean Women’s Softball League final at Forness Park.
Jess Weinman also homered and finished with three hits and four RBI and Jaleesa Sledge had three hits and drove in five runs for the winners. Kayla Welty and Kim Clayton each posted four hits while Jordan Lucas, who also homered, and Chantel Singleton both chipped in three hits.
Top-seeded Randy’s outhit No. 3 Smethport VFW 27-8 and kept it off the scoreboard aside from a three-run third inning. Randy’s jumped out to a 7-0 lead through two innings and then tallied 12 unanswered runs after Smethport pulled to within 7-3 in the third.
Earlier in the night, Randy’s beat Smethport 12-4 in the winners’ bracket final. In that one, Nicole Calbi finished 2-for-4 with a bases-loaded triple while Sledge was 3-for-4. Alex Calbi, Clayton, Shaina Griffin and Torri Johnson all added a pair of hits in the win. After falling behind 4-0 in the first, Randy’s rallied with 12 unanswered runs, highlighted by a six-run second frame.
Karly Welty had three hits while Amber Nelson and Courtney Schuler both notched two hits for Smethport VFW. Smethport then topped 3rd Base/No Fine Print 9-5 in the losers’ bracket final before falling again to Randy’s in the title contest.