Olean, NY (14760)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 79F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 58F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.