A Pittsburgh-area man is being charged for allegedly shooting at someone outside the Corner Bar in Smethport early Friday morning, before fleeing the scene and allegedly wrecking his car into two separate buildings.
Brian J. Borrasso, 52, of North Versailles, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count each of criminal trespass and burglary, second-degree felonies; two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied structure and three counts of criminal mischief, third-degree felonies; six counts of recklessly endangering another person, second-degree misdemeanors; one count of theft and two counts of disorderly conduct, third-degree misdemeanors; DUI and 21 counts relating to traffic violations.
According to the criminal complaint, at 1:52 a.m. Friday, Smethport Borough Police were called to a reported shooting at The Corner Bar, 437 W. Main St. When police arrived, the bartender told police that her manager caught a customer, known to her only as Brian, stealing $20 off the bar. When he was caught, he was escorted out of the bar.
When the bartender went outside to take a smoke break, Borrasso came around the building in a silver SUV, pulled out a handgun and shot twice in the direction of the bartender and the bar, which had six people inside, the complaint stated.
Police did not indicate that anyone had been injured in the alleged shooting.
The bartender gave police a description of the man and his SUV, and Port Allegany Borough police assisted Smethport police with searching for him. The officers noticed the front window of the Allegany Eye Care building was broken, a pole out front of it was bent and the front of the building was damaged.
Officers noted that across the street, the tree between the American Legion and the Route 6 Diner was damaged, and pieces of headlight and a tail light were found next to damage on the Legion building, the complaint stated.
Officers began canvassing the area and saw a silver SUV with extensive rear end damage in Hamlin Lake Park. Both officers approached the SUV, identified themselves as police and had Borrasso get out of the vehicle, at which time officers noted a strong smell of alcohol.
Officers said he appeared confused and was slurring his words. He told police “the guns were in the glove box of the car.” Officers had Borrasso sit down, and called for an ambulance to evaluate his condition, the complaint stated.
Two loaded pistols were found on the floor of the passenger side of the vehicle, police said.
When medics arrived, they took Borrasso to Bradford Regional Medical Center, and he was later transferred to Erie County Medical Center.
Police said that upon investigation, they found that Borrasso had driven through the yard and hit the tree by the Legion, then backed into the Legion, drove across the street and hit the eye care building before backing off the sidewalk and driving down West Main Street.
He drove into Hamlin Lake Park where he struck a large rock, and then drove across the road and struck another large rock, which totally disabled his vehicle.
As of Friday afternoon, Borrasso had yet to be arraigned.
The charges have been filed in the Smethport office of District Judge Bill Todd.
Late Friday afternoon, District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer released a statement regarding the case. She said a warrant has been issued for Borrasso’s arrest, and additional charges are possible.
“I would like to thank the officers and departments that assisted in this situation as several different departments responded,” Shaffer said. “Officer Kevin Seipp, Chief Pat Warnick, Officer Tony Tanner, Chief County Detective Ryan Yingling, Officer Shayne Miller, Chief Michael Ward, Trooper Robert Fay, Trooper Alex Wissman, Dave Mallison and Timothy Crandall with Priority Care, and 911 dispatchers. The seriousness nature of the call required a great effort and officers with the various departments stepped in to ensure the safety of the public.”