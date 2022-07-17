Jul. 18—The Pittsburgh Pirates selected Termarr Johnson, a middle infielder from Atlanta (Ga.) Mays High School considered the best pure prep hitter in decades with the No. 4 overall pick of the MLB Draft on Sunday night.
“They’re getting the best player in the draft,” Johnson told MLB Network.
The 5-foot-10, 190-pound Johnson played shortstop in high school but is projected to play second base. The left-handed hitter was ranked the No. 4 prospect in the draft by Baseball America, whose draft writer Carlos Collazo gave Johnson double-plus hit grades and called him the “best pure hitter in this draft class.”
“He does everything you want an elite hitter to do: He has the bat speed. He has the pitch recognition. He has bat-to-ball skills. He can turn on the ball and hit for power, with 60-grade power. He can go the other way,” Collazo said on MLB Network. “It really doesn’t matter where he’s playing defensively. He’s going to be an impact bat and he’s definitely the best high school hitter I’ve ever seen.”
MLB Network analyst Harold Reynolds called Johnson a “shining light” for MLB, given that he developed through its RBI program, invitationals and the draft combine and said Johnson told him, “I am not here without Major League Baseball investing in me.”
“He’s an attraction, a gate attraction,” Reynolds said. “The left-handed bat with power works. He’s one of the best high school hitters I have seen in many, many years. I’m talking Griffey and A-Rod, the best high school hitters coming out. You can compare him to that. They drafted him as a shortstop. His hands are there but I see him quick to the big leagues as a second baseman.”
The first three picks were legacy prospects whose fathers played professional sports, and marked the first time in MLB Draft history that the first two picks were the sons of former major league players.
At No. 1 overall, the Baltimore Orioles selected shortstop Jackson Holliday of Stillwater (Okla.) High School, the son of seven-time All-Star Matt Holliday and grandson of Uniontown native Tom Holliday. The only other son of a former major leaguer selected with the top pick is Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr.
At No. 2, the Arizona Diamondbacks took outfielder Druw Jones of Norcross (Ga.) Wesleyan High School, the son of former Atlanta Braves 10-time Gold Glove center fielder and five-time All-Star Andruw Jones.
The Texas Ranagers used the No. 3 choice on right-hander Kumar Rocker, the former Vanderbilt pitcher who was taken 10th overall by the New York Mets last year but didn’t sign. Rocker, who played this season for the independent Tri-City Valley Cats, is the son of former Philadelphia Eagles defensive line coach Tracy Rocker.
The Pirates didn’t hesitate to pick Johnson, who is listed at 5-foot-8, 194 pounds by Baseball America.
“I just feel ready to play baseball again,” Johnson told MLB Network. “I’m ready. I’m ready to work hard. I want people to know I’m more than just a baseball player. I’m a student. I’m a scholar-athlete. I want to excel at everything, and I plan on doing that for the rest of my life.”
The slot value for the No. 4 pick is $7,002,100. The Pirates have the fourth-largest bonus pool in the draft at $13,733,900. They also have the No. 36 overall pick in the Competitive Balance Round A (slot value: $2,149,200) and the No. 44 overall pick (slot value: $1,775,200) in the second round. The second day of the draft starts at 2 p.m. on Monday.