There’s a reason people repeat the adage that “half a loaf is better than none,” coined in 1546 in John Heywood’s collection of English proverbs. It is the same reason political activists, like Rep. Cori Bush, make unproductive legislators.

Their causes may be noble, their passions commendable, and they may be skilled at getting their message before the public eye, but that does not always make them effective lawmakers or representatives. To be an efficient legislator requires compromise. Activists like Bush and their passions lead them to be uncompromising in their positions, which makes working with other members of a legislature difficult and makes bringing home the bread almost impossible.

