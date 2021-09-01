Who is a “covidiot”?
— One who refuses to acknowledge peer-reviewed science from legitimate sources and instead drifts to fringe science and mis/dis-information;
— One who puts so called personal freedom above societal and public health by refusing to be vaccinated (if able) and refusing to wear a mask or adhere to other legitimate widely accepted practices;
— One who ignores the pain and suffering they contribute to by their enabling and the spread and persistence of the COVID virus, even though it promotes the emergence of new and more serious variants that could have been avoided;
— One who turns a blind eye to the exhaustion, suffering and post traumatic stress endured by courageous and heroic health care professionals;
— One who through their defiance of reason and common sense cause hospitalizations to soar even to the point that hospitals lack resources to admit even non-COVID individuals, leading in some documented cases to more unnecessary deaths;
— One who would rather trust in the hucksters and charlatans, rather than Dr. Anothiny Fauci and other learned individuals, and will take invermectin and hydroxychloroquine rather than an intensely studied vaccine;
— One who refuses to even listen to former President Trump, who recently asked a rally crowd to get vaccinated — to a chorus of boos.
In other words, a covidiot is an ignorant, selfish and unpatriotic individual who feels more important than anyone else, even society as a whole.
Rob Mrowka Franklinville