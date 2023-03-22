Have you ever grieved (or at least felt bad) over the demise of an animal? I don’t mean a beloved domesticated pet. Most of us experience such losses with deep sadness.
What I mean is witnessing or being tangentially involved when a wild creature perishes. Like when a chipmunk or squirrel darts in front of your car and you can’t stop. Or a low-flying bird smacks into the grill of your vehicle. Here in rural Upstate New York, car-deer (or more often deer-car) crashes are frequent.
Once, when my husband and I were in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and just a few miles from crossing the bridge at the Straits, a wild turkey suddenly crashed into our car. It took off for the woods, but I worried a long time over whether it survived.
I feel a sense of grief when a small animal like a squirrel gets hit. Last year, some were in my bird feeding area. I beeped so they would leave and I could use my driveway. I didn’t know till I returned home one apparently had run beneath my wheels. I felt awful.
I’ve learned feeding birds can leave its own consequences. I’ve done so since I came to the “wilds” of Portville almost nine years ago, here on the fringes of the village. I love to listen to birdsong and watch different species, but have realized other wildlife stop by for free meals as well. A smattering (mostly feathers) of bird remains reminded me a feeder can be a killing spot for other wildlife. Early in the winter, the feather colors made me think the victims were a blue jay family that formerly took up residence in my cedar tree. This had me reconsidering whether I should put out seed at all.
Frequent articles from the New York State DEC have also prompted thoughts. Should I quit feeding altogether? But doesn’t the seed I faithfully buy help them out in winter?
A recent incident left me questioning. One morning before work, I saw a mid-sized deer outside my kitchen window. It was grazing beneath the feeder where seed falls. Sometimes, deer that come at dusk will tip the feeder so seed either goes into their mouths or to the ground.
This day, it was just the one. Apparently, when I clicked for the garage door to raise, the poor thing was so startled, it ran into the street and smack into a passing car! It landed in the opening of my driveway. The deer was most certainly dead. I felt sorry for the young woman and her school-age child who sat in their vehicle, waiting for police to come.
The whole incident took me back to my bird-feeding dilemma. To feed? Or not to feed? IF the deer had not been feasting there, it wouldn’t have been hit. IF I hadn’t opened the garage door, etc. I felt so guilty, bad, responsible for this creature’s death. I mentioned to the officer who came that the deer had been at my feeder and he said, “The DEC would tell you take it down April to November.” He said village DPW workers would come later for the carcass.
I went to work sad and upset, wondering if I WAS responsible for this poor creature’s death, and in some ways, grieving its sudden end. It was happily chewing one moment, lifeless the next. To see this is one of those “this is the cycle” moments, much as we often try to deny it.
The truth is, deer have likely been crossing here long before I arrived. There is woods and Chestnut Hill Cemetery across the road. They have to get to water. Dodge Creek is behind my house. My feeder is just a whistle-stop.
Still, I called the DEC. A Division of Fish and Wildlife person called me back. I was concerned about suddenly stopping the feed source because online articles said if one station dries up and it’s winter, birds could starve before finding another. The spokesperson said she didn’t believe that would be a problem in a suburban area such as ours. She did not, however, believe eliminating my feeder would stop deer from crossing to water, but verified the DEC stance that feeders be put away spring to winter to deter drawing bears.
I often see cars braking and beeping in front of my house, and have heard the “thump” of a hit. I don’t know what will help keep them — and drivers — safe. Deer can’t live exposed next to the creek.
I cut back on the seed I put out versus sudden stoppage because of the snowy days we still had, but I think I’m going to take the recommended summer break. It won’t solve the issue. I do know something in me grieves for wild creatures that meet their end in this world where former wilds meet modern communities.
I knew real sorrow for that deer — but I guess it’s part of having a heart of compassion. I don’t think that’s such a bad thing.