Midterm primary turnout is never very good, but two infuriatingly bifurcated voting dates in New York this year drove participation lower still, with the second seemingly on track to undershoot even the first’s abysmal 13%.

In these contests, when differences of a few thousand or even a few hundred votes can be determinative, voters find themselves playing political strategist — taking information from polls and endorsements to tease out not just who they might prefer, but who has the best chance of defeating a disliked candidate. This is bad for small-d democracy.

