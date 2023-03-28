ALBANY (TNS) — There's much I still love about New York's State Museum.
The place has an old-school charm, I've spent happy afternoons there and, if only because of the family memories created within its walls, the museum will always have a special place in my heart.
Many of you, I know, feel similarly. But can we also agree that the State Museum desperately needs an upgrade? Albany'smost popular tourist attraction, I'm afraid to say, is no longer up to snuff.
That isn't a controversial take. The museum's director, Mark Schaming, said as much in 2015 as he announced a $14 million renovation that, we were told, would dramatically remake the visitor experience with dynamic technology, interactive displays, fresh storytelling and 35,000 square feet of new exhibition space.
"We recognized our current galleries were outdated," Schaming said then, "and we wanted to rethink the whole concept about how to tell the New York stories."
The project was supposed to be completed in three to four years. We were told that a master plan had been completed and that the design firm responsible for, among other projects, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum had crafted a remake that would deliver, in Schaming's words, "a much more interactive experience, with video projections, computer-generated effects, sound recordings and user-friendly displays."
Eight years have passed and we're still waiting for even a hint of those promised changes. Meanwhile, the museum is looking increasingly tired and dated.
The full-sized carousel, up on the fourth floor, has been closed for maintenance for years. The museum's famous subway car is also off-limits, with a sign telling visitors it's closed for repairs. Discovery Place, the building's hands-on learning center for young kids, is also closed.
Those aren't the only disappointments. The State Museum no longer offers a restaurant or any sort of fresh food, forcing visitors to line up at vending machines to quell their grumbling tummies. Some escalators and elevators are out of service. The museum, on the whole, feels forgotten.
None of this is acceptable, even on a short-term basis. The State Museum is supposed to be a showpiece, not just for Empire State Plaza but for Albany and, yes, the state of New York. Instead, the state of the museum is embarrassing.
Last weekend, Albany welcomed thousands of visitors for the first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament. With games on Friday and Sunday, many remained around town on Saturday looking for something to do. But downtown Albany, as we've discussed here before, is desperately short on attractions, especially for families with children.
If any of those visitors made their way to the State Museum, it's hard to imagine they were impressed by a building that offered no food and had many of its coolest attractions shuttered. (Let's just hope they found the Cohoes mastodon.)
Meanwhile, the newly expanded Children's Museum at Saratoga is so popular that it's putting families on waiting lists to get in. Attendance has doubled since the museum merged with the Children's Museum of Science and Technology, formerly of Troy and North Greenbush, and moved to Saratoga Spa State Park.
"You can only imagine how much I cringe at that," said Assemblywoman Pat Fahy, an Albany Democrat.
It isn't that Fahy is upset by the Saratoga museum's success. But she had hoped that success would happen in Albany, within reach of poorer kids who might benefit most from an awesome museum.
Several years ago, Fahy believed she was this close to securing a deal that would fund bringing CMOST and an expanded children's museum to the old Union Station building on Broadway. Big-wigs in state government seemed to agree that downtown Albany needed the boost and that New York's capital should offer more for children.
Alas, the agreement fell apart. And the death of that plan only bolsters the need for improvements at the State Museum, a fading attraction that Fahy described as a bit, well, moribund.
The building as it exists is not the answer to Albany's desperate need for a family attraction, she said, adding that big changes are needed before the State Museum can be our answer to the impressive museums offered by so many other cities.
So, what about that dramatic renovation we were promised?
I reached out to Schaming and the state Department of Education, which operates the museum, to ask about the long-stalled plans and if anything had changed since the Times Union last inquired in 2021. I didn't receive an immediate response, but I'll let you know when and if one arrives.
In the meantime, let me suggest that lawmakers around for the legislative session take a walk across Empire State Plaza to look at the state of the State Museum. Once inside, they should ask themselves: Is this the best New York can do?
