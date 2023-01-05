ALBANY (TNS) — Farm workers and New York's legislative staffers have some things in common.
They both work schedules that can be unpredictable. They both often work extremely long hours at certain times of the year. And in each field, quite a few workers have to deal with large amounts of ... well, let's just call it bull-pucky.
But there's one key way in which the employment of those who work for farms and those who work for legislators is quite different: New York farm workers receive overtime pay, while legislative staffers generally don't.
The 40-hour workweek that many of us take for granted was established as part of Franklin Roosevelt's New Deal in the 1930s. But farm workers have long been one of the significant exceptions to the overtime mandates included in the federal Fair Labor Standards Act.
In 2019, though, the state Legislature passed the Farm Laborers Fair Labor Practices Act, which made farm workers eligible for premium overtime pay after 60 hours of work. The law also established a wage board for farm workers tasked with figuring out how best to move the overtime threshold toward the 40-hour week that other workers enjoy.
In October, the state Department of Labor implemented the wage board's recommendations and agreed to establish a phased approach that will get farm workers to a 40-hour week by 2032. Initially, at least, the additional costs to farm owners will be subsidized by New York taxpayers.
As I wrote last summer, it is difficult to argue against farm workers being paid overtime after 40 hours. After all, if workers in factories and big-box stores receive overtime pay after 40 hours of work, why shouldn't the people who pick fruits and milk cows? Why should we treat any group differently?
Farm owners, though, predict that the controversial change will have wide-ranging implications for their industry, including making New York farms uncompetitive with farms in neighboring states.
"The rising cost of labor is incredibly challenging for farms that do not control commodity prices and cannot pass along the costs for the goods they produce," Steve Ammerman, spokesman for the New York Farm Bureau, said recently. "Lawmakers who were in favor of a lower overtime threshold for farm workers kept saying it was a matter of fairness, even though farmers and farm workers alike testified before the wage board that job reductions and reduced employee hours would be the outcome."
Time will tell us whether farmers' grim predictions come to fruition or whether the overtime change will be a boon for farm workers and fairness. But let's return to those legislative staffers. Why don't they receive overtime?
Well, in another exemption granted by the aforementioned Fair Labor Standards Act, employees of state and local governments can receive comp time in lieu of cash overtime pay. And legislative staffers in New York often rack up significant amounts of comp time.
Astrid Aune, a spokesperson for New York State Legislative Workers United, which is attempting to unionize legislative staffers, said she knows of staffers who have banked hundreds and hundreds of hours of comp time. ( Senate staffers get an hour of comp time for every hour of overtime worked, Aune said, while Assembly staffers get comped one hour for every two hours of overtime worked.)
Problem is, the comp hours disappear if not used by the end of the year, and they frequently aren't. Which means, of course, that many staffers get nothing for the overtime they worked. It's essentially wage theft.
Of course, there's nothing new about any of this. Long hours without overtime pay have long been part of the culture of working within the Legislature.
Don't miss Chris Churchill's newsletter
Get the story behind Chris Churchill's latest columns.
But long hours without overtime were also just the way things were on New York's farms, until lawmakers forced change. And it is more than a little hypocritical for legislators, who just gave themselves a $32,000 pay raise, to demand change from farm owners without granting those same standards for their own employees.
It's a classic case of do as I say but not as I do.
Granted, farm workers might be seen as a more sympathetic group, given their often impoverished backgrounds. Some legislative staffers, meanwhile, are well-paid. But many are not, with some earning well less than $50,000 annually for their full-time work.
One staffer who works for a state senator's office told the Times Union's Raga Justin that her entire paycheck goes to rent. She often works 80-hour weeks with no hope of receiving the overtime pay she desperately needs. It's blatantly unjust, and the staffer notes that the labor-rights rhetoric voiced by many lawmakers somehow doesn't apply to her.
Perhaps she should consider working on a farm.
(Contact Times Union columnist Chris Churchill at cchurchill@timesunion.com.)
(c)2022 the Times Union (Albany, N.Y.)
Visit the Times Union (Albany, N.Y.) at www.timesunion.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.