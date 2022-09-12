Columbia, No. 2 on U.S. News & World Report’s coveted college list, withdrew from the rankings this summer after one of its own math professors questioned the figures the school provided the magazine. Now the venerable university has another ranking it may want to quit: the campus free speech comparisons tabulated by the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE).

The Lions went out like a limping lamb, placing dead last among 203 surveyed schools in the nonprofit’s third annual look at how open institutions of higher learning are to ideas from across the political and ideological spectrum.

