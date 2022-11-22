The Pilgrims celebrated the first Thanksgiving without football, but the game and the holiday have now become so intertwined that one almost wonders how they managed it.

The most American holiday and the most American sport — both of which are American inventions with only limited uptake overseas — are joined at the hip, from high school games in the morning to the NFL broadcasts that provide a daylong backdrop to family gatherings.

