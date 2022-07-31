Remembering his father

John LaFever holds a citation about his father, Jack Zuver, at the New York Run for the Fallen in June.

 Provided

I met John LaFever of Cuba at a local festival a few years ago. He and his wife Cathie were volunteering in support of a local veteran’s organization.

That’s what I knew most about John, he was always a voice for veteran support. After I got to know him better I collaborated with him on a couple of veteran support events. While members of a local veteran club sat in the bar refusing to join a Vietnam Veterans Welcome Home celebration being held there, it was John who, without being asked, brought the celebration cake to the event. That was John!

