I met John LaFever of Cuba at a local festival a few years ago. He and his wife Cathie were volunteering in support of a local veteran’s organization.
That’s what I knew most about John, he was always a voice for veteran support. After I got to know him better I collaborated with him on a couple of veteran support events. While members of a local veteran club sat in the bar refusing to join a Vietnam Veterans Welcome Home celebration being held there, it was John who, without being asked, brought the celebration cake to the event. That was John!
I learned of the LEEK Foundation, a veteran’s organization that provides hunting and fishing experiences for veterans and their families from John. It was he who prompted the hosting of the previously mentioned Vietnam Veteran Welcome Home event. A veteran himself, it was easy to understand his motivation to support veterans’ causes. However, with John there was always something deeper.
Recently, I happened to learn what that something was. Almost by accident, while discussing other veteran support initiatives, John mentioned something he had recently been involved in. He was the guest speaker for the New York Run for the Fallen event in Buffalo this past June.
John LaFever was asked to speak on behalf of his dad, SGT Jack Zuver. Jack Zuver was a Sergeant in the 35th Infantry Regiment, of the 25th Infantry Division.
On November 28, 1950, Jack Zuver, while defending a hill near Parwon Myon, North Korea, was mortally wounded. He was initially listed as missing in action (MIA), which was later changed to Killed in Action (KIA), following further investigations. His remains were never recovered.
Although I never touched ground in Korea in my military career, during the late 90’s and early 2000’s I worked with elements of the 25th Infantry Division during modern day preparations for the possibility of conflict in the Korean peninsula. As an Intelligence and Operations Officer for a Military Police unit in support of the United States Army 1st Corps out of Fort Lewis Washington, I participated in numerous Army War Fighter exercises focused on that region.
I learned even more during my studies at the Army’s War College in Carlisle, P.A. about the tactics and strategies surrounding the Korean War of the early 1950’s. As I read and researched the events surrounding the exploits of the 25th Infantry Division and SGT Zuver’s unit, Company K, 3rd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, the images of terrain features, photos and lessons learned from the horrific engagements of the time left me with a new appreciation for my friendship with Jack’s son John.
As a Gold Star family member, John, having served himself as a member of the U.S. Army, holds my deepest gratitude and respect. Raised by foster parents George and Marjorie LaFever, John is quick to comment, “I had the greatest foster parents you could ever imagine.” His story speaks to how war and conflict has an everlasting effect on us as a community.
The 35th Infantry Regiment’s motto is “Take Arms.” True to this, John has armed himself with everything life has thrown at him and taken his life’s experiences and turned them into support for others.
(Arthur G. Austin Jr. is a retired brigadier general, U.S. Army, who lives in Cuba.)