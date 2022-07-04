With the recent rulings of the U.S. Supreme Court, they are sending a clear message that the majority of them are out of step with what the majority of U.S. citizens clearly want for their lives. These are sad and very disturbing signs on several vital issues.
The reversal of Roe essentially relegates females to second class citizens, forcing them to carry a child to birth, no matter the reason for the pregnancy or the impact on existing lives. Nowhere in Roe did it state that females MUST have an abortion — it was an available option of choice. Surveys have consistently shown that the majority of Americans are pro-choice.
Research has shown that the states that want to refuse women abortions, also severely restrict vital services for children and families after a child is born, especially impacting families of color and in poverty. These states tend to have the highest poverty and lowest graduation levels. It is a vicious cycle.
If people who so strongly oppose a woman’s right to choice were as vehement about saving the lives of children after they were born, we would have fewer deaths from school shootings, instead by pushing harder for gun safety. What an ironic situation: they care more about the unborn than they do about keeping them alive outside the womb.
Planned Parenthood is also under attack, for providing abortions, but they also provide many life-saving services like mammograms, family planning, educating people about STD and HIV prevention, cancer screenings and more. But these vital life-saving services go unrecognized.
The "originalist" justices say they support what the Founding Fathers’ intentions were when writing the Constitution; yet Thomas Jefferson insisted that the Constitution should evolve, not be static, changing with circumstances of future generations. Plus, the Framers enacted the lesser-known Ninth Amendment to ensure that additional fundamental rights, not specifically mentioned in the Constitution, should be protected from government infringement, like a woman’s right to chose what happens with her body.
The second recent Supreme Court vote effectively strengthens the right to bear arms, but not the right for people to stay alive by not being shot at in schools, places of worship, shopping malls. When the Founding Fathers wrote the Constitution, assault weapons and ghost guns were not around. Apparently, the "originalists" don't care to consider that, as they are beholden to the powerful gun lobbyists and gun manufacturers who helped them attain their appointment for life to the court.
Thirdly, the court effectively tied the hands of the Environmental Protection Agency which has been instrumental, with other groups, in trying to limit the devastating events of climate change. We MUST do ALL we can to PRESERVE our precious planet and its inhabitants from the ravages of the climate crises. Otherwise, all of those children who were forced to be born, will have died in vain from climate crises anyway. Isn’t that ironic?
Progress that has been made thus far to reverse the climate crisis will be negated; carbon dioxide emissions will continue to grow, there will be more deadly flooding, scorching temperatures, wildfires, competition for natural resources, extinction. The justices will be pleased that they forced women to carry babies in the womb, while not caring how or when those children arrive at their tomb. Very sad, indeed.
The court also impacted the separation of church and state by promoting religious expression on a school football field. In that case, all forms of religion or lack of religion in public should be respected.
The next term, the Supreme Court is considering issues of contraceptive care and voting rights. Maybe their goal is to severely limit the voting rights of those who need protections and representation the most, with a goal of having a "super majority" to dictate what they (really a minority) insist what people should and should not be allowed to do.
Further, the "originalists" have indicated birth control should be restricted. Then there would be more unwanted pregnancies. What is next, mandated government cameras in each American bedroom? Where does this insanity end? Negating same-sex marriages? Since Justice Clarence Thomas has a biracial marriage, that is likely to stay intact; but other rights we take for granted are at risk.
What is the ultimate end goal of the current ultra-conservative Supreme Court? To have American women have to wear burkes, be pregnant and barefoot, and dodge bullets from assault weapons with their children? At the rate we are going, this is sadly not unfathomable.
(Martha Tillinger lives in Allegany.)