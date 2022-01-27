ALBANY (TNS) — Declining to speak ill of the dead is probably a good rule of thumb and, generally speaking, the honorable path.
But different standards have to apply when a major public figure dies, especially one who, for better and worse, helped shape the rules under which millions of people live. The obligation, particularly for journalists and others charged with shaping an accurate historical record, has to be to the truth.
And so we come to the topic of former state Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver, who died on Monday at the age of 77 while serving a prison sentence for bribery and corruption.
If I pore through the obituaries, I can find aspects of Silver's life that were admirable. For example, it's impressive that a child of a modest background and Russian-immigrant parents could climb to such heights. He was not, it's fair to say, another one of those politicians born to privilege.
I'll note, too, that I didn't experience Silver's private side. For all I know, he may have cuddled kittens and spent spare hours knitting socks for the homeless. I can only judge the Manhattan Democrat by how he behaved in public, the man he was while wielding his considerable power over state government.
By that measure, Silver was awful.
I'll start with his handling of J. Michael Boxley, a top Silver associate who in 2001 was accused of rape by Elizabeth Crothers, then a 24-year-old legislative aide. Crothers reported the crime to Silver, but he refused to take it seriously, conducting a sham investigation that seemed intent on obscuring, rather than uncovering, the truth.
Silver publicly declared that Boxley was "a man of integrity" — words proven misguided, at best, when Boxley was subsequently taken from the Capitol in handcuffs and charged with raping another legislative staffer who remembered feeling disoriented in a bar and woke up to find the attorney having sex with her.
"On that evening, I had sexual intercourse and there was not consent," Boxley later admitted while pleading guilty to misdemeanor sexual misconduct.
We can forgive people who make terrible errors if they resolve to be better and follow through. So, it would be nice to say Silver learned lessons from the Boxley case and was thereafter a champion for victims of abusive men. It would be nice to say he used his considerable influence to transform the Capitol's toxic atmosphere.
But Silver's subsequent cover-up of sexual harassment accusations against Assemblyman Vito Lopez in 2012 show that he remained willing to protect an abuser at the expense of victims, especially if doing so helped Silver retain political power.
At the end of the day, it was power that mattered most to Silver. Yes, in some cases that power led to legislative achievements such as the 2011 legalization of same-sex marriage and other credits to his 38 years in the Assembly.
But more often, Silver used his power to benefit ... who else? ... Silver.
In 2015, Silver was arrested and convicted for accepting roughly $4 million in illicit payments tied to his government work and influence. Essentially, Silver was guilty of a corruption scheme that filled his bank account with bribes and kickbacks hidden as legal fees.
That sleaze was one more black eye for a Capitol tarnished often by corruption, and it leaves a legacy that lingers in the distrust many New Yorkers have for their government. Silver took from us all. He abused the public trust for personal benefit.
There's no way that any honest accounting of Silver's public life can paper over his corruption or calculating callousness toward victimized women, no matter how much we might want to cut him some slack now that he's gone. We are all judged, in the end, by how we lived.
On Wednesday, I spoke with Crothers. Two decades have passed since she came to work at the Capitol and found herself caught within Silver's orbit. His indifference toward her then, his refusal to treat her accusation against Boxley with the gravity it demanded, left her profoundly disillusioned.
Crothers told me she'd been surprised by how much difficulty she was having with Silver's passing. His existence, she said, had played such a large role in shaping her life that it was hard to comprehend the void. She wanted to mark the moment with grace, but that was also a struggle.
"I don't think I need to forgive him," Crothers said.
She doesn't, of course. And neither does anybody else.
(Chris Churchill is a columnist for the Times Union of Albany.)
