The United States military has always been a test bed for social policies in American society. Regardless of the political or social climate throughout our history, to remain the home of the free America has counted on ALL of its citizens.
In 1775 blacks were banned from joining the Continental Army. The Marine Corps prohibited the enlistment of blacks in 1798 — the basic fear being that an enslaved people tactically trained and educated in the way of war would be a threat to national security. These bans were created through congressional order and fixed into law. However, the creation of laws to calm fears has often led to unintended consequences in American history.
“Second and third order effects” is a term often heard in military operations. Military leaders must consider not only the direct effect of military orders issued but the secondary and tertiary order of effects a military action may put into motion. During the World War I, Col. William Hayward, a subordinate of Gen. John J. Pershing supported the use of black troops in battle; Pershing, his boss, did not. Due to the efforts of Hayward black troops in France were given the opportunity to prove themselves.
This is often what is lost in our collective American history. There were many Americans from many different backgrounds who, when faced with the choice of right versus wrong, put not only their careers but their lives at stake in assisting black Americans in being recognized as an essential part of the American fabric of life. Col. Hayward was one of them.
America in WWI was becoming a world leader. An American-British writer at the time, Mary Borden, put things into perspective when she wrote, “The Americans should be watched by everyone interested in the future of mankind, for the scaffolding of the world of the future is reared against the sky of America.”
During World War II, the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, caused the Roosevelt administration to consider the propaganda campaign that the nation of Japan might use as America attempted to project its influence in the world community. Japan at the time was notorious for its horrendous treatment of the Chinese during the war. The issue at hand for the Roosevelt administration was how could America, with the brutality of lynching its own citizens and the disparity of that treatment of its citizens being considered the norm, cast a stone at the Japanese during their war campaign against China?
To answer the concern of America’s world image the focus fell upon the practice of peonage, or “Slavery by Another Name,” as it became to be known. Americans trying to hold onto the ugly history of slavery created laws attempting to hold onto the notion of free labor through “legal” slavery, or peonage. Government directive Circular 3591, created on Dec. 12, 1941, eliminated the practice of peonage, although most Americans believe legal slavery ended with the Civil War.
The concept of “Southern Heritage” is most often interchanged with white heritage. However, southern heritage as a black American is my heritage as well. It's a strong, influential, and proud heritage. Raised by parents who were born and raised in Mississippi, southern speak, ideas and concepts were an integral part of my upbringing.
American history has been skewed to the point of associating the flag of an entity wishing to overthrow our government with an image of unity and positive American history. Nothing however, could be further from the truth.
A lesson for young Americans today can be seen in the social narratives and policies of the past. To keep a people underfoot and considered “less than” in not only class but social structure means to keep them uneducated, disarmed, and untrained in any philosophy or structure that will support value in self, pride in action and present a vision of self-worth in society.
The Truman era probably had one of the biggest influences on creating second and third order effects on American civil rights and solidifying our nation with an American identity. With the first and only nuclear strike in history, President Harry S. Truman rocketed America into the realm of an undeniable world power — an American power, an America with multiple faces, ethnicities, colors, and a viable military.
Since the time of George Washington there have been people satisfied with personal wealth and position who openly courted other nations such as Great Britain and France to secure their financial positions. Washington in his attempt to maintain American sovereignty by building ships to ensure our security at home and abroad met with a great backlash from Americans recently freed from British rule. The sentiment was to make amends with Great Britain or France to provide our national security versus spending money on warships.
During the American Civil War wealthy “Americans” sought support from Great Britain to maintain their wealth in the textile industries to the point of almost creating all-out war with Great Britain when Union Capt. Charles Wilkes captured Confederate commissioners onboard the HMS Trent. With an interest in the textile industry the British, although falling short of all-out support of the Confederate government, built ships and supported the CSA war effort in other ways.
The Emancipation Proclamation, however, threw a wrench into the CSA’s plans for all out support due to the British fundamental opposition to slavery and the Union now having acquired the potential of four million formerly enslaved people into its ranks.
America after Truman was one military, and without question, one powerful country under one flag. Executive Order 9981 on July 26, 1948, integrated the American military. Although there are still attempts to divide us as a country, we have proven time and time again we cannot be divided as a people, an American people.
“One nation, under God, with liberty and justice for all," are words that set into motion second and third order effects that are relative to this very day.
(Retired U.S. Army Brigadier Gen. Arthur G. Austin Jr. of Cuba is a frequent contributor to the Olean Times Herald.)