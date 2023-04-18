At a recent family get-together, I was asked why I oppose renewable energy development in our rural communities. It’s a fair question, and one I must — if my opposition is to be authentic and meaningful — be able to answer.
I could answer that I oppose industrial wind and solar because these are intermittent, unreliable, inefficient, and expensive. Or, I could answer that wind and solar are low-density energy sources, and as such, they require vast amounts of land — much of it agricultural — in order to capture (but never generate) energy from wind and sun.
I could express concern about environmental harm caused by so-called renewables as forests are leveled, aquifers contaminated, and eagles disturbed or slain. I could mention the visual impacts that mar the natural beauty of our rural landscapes. I could even bring up the reality that the energy captured by wind turbines and solar arrays cannot be efficiently and safely stored, and that the proposed battery storage systems are large, unwieldly, ugly, and dangerous. Oh, and lest I forget, I could repeat the warning being sounded by officials in local departments of public works and refuse management: there is no plan for how to dispose of spent and used-up solar arrays. There are no practical recycling options.
In other words, a crisis of solid waste is coming our way.
I could reference the fact that 97% of the electricity in Western New York is already clean, thanks to hydropower, natural gas, and nuclear. I could allude to the reality that the current grid lacks the ability to transmit energy from solar and wind to downstate New York, and that the barriers to creating transmission pathways to downstate are significant.
I could criticize the state of New York for its eagerness to pre-empt local zoning laws and drown out local voices when a wind or solar project’s nameplate (but not guaranteed) capacity exceeds 25 megawatts. My criticism of the state could continue by pointing out how the state is distorting the market and picking winners and losers through the use of taxpayer-funded subsidies.
I could bring up how New York is sabotaging its own environmental protection standards by fast-tracking renewable projects through ORES and article 94-c processes. I could even speak of how Albany contradicts itself by announcing, on one hand, that the Department of Agriculture and Markets shall pursue advancing agricultural sustainability and the capability of New York to feed itself while simultaneously seeking to cover rich agricultural soils with solar arrays and concrete bases for industrial wind turbines.
And yet these are not my primary reasons for opposing industrial wind and solar.
Dwarfing all arguments stands this: The renewable energy game hurts real people. Are you aware that children are mining rare earth metals needed to manufacture solar arrays and wind turbines? Instead of going to school and playing on playgrounds, the poorest children in the most vulnerable places of the world are daily risking their lives to obtain the rare earth metals demanded by progressives who want to feel good about “saving the planet” by “reaching net-zero.”
Are you concerned with the human cost of the renewable energy game? Are you concerned with such human rights violations going on today?
We, too, will eventually feel the pain of this unwise game as energy becomes less reliable, less available, and more expensive. The human suffering currently and the human suffering yet to come can be lessened by a return to sanity and a recognition that high-density fossil fuels and zero-carbon nuclear are moral energy choices to be appreciated, tapped, and shared with an energy-starved world.
When I consider the industrial wind turbines currently dotting our hills and the 84 (previously 116) new ones proposed by Alle-Catt, and when I look upon the solar arrays on Worden Road in Delevan, and think about the more than 2,200 acres of land targeted for use by EDF Renewables in the towns of Sardinia and Concord for the Genesee Solar Project, as well as a proposed project by NED Renewables on Hand Road, and when I drive down Martin Road and think of the 93 acres dedicated to solar and Olivewood Renewable Energy, and the acres leased to Green Street Power Partners on Felton Hill Road and to RIC on Routes 16 and 242 in Machias ... I see the suffering faces of fellow human beings.
This is why I oppose “renewable” energy schemes in our rural communities.
(Brenda Hanson lives in Machias.)