In the last two weeks there have been letters to the editor regarding caps on insulin prices. The first letter correctly referenced a $35 per month cap on insulin recently passed by the Biden administration. The second letter mentioned, also correctly, the initial executive order by the Trump administration that was later rescinded by the Biden administration.
In addition, the second letter referred to a vote on an amendment in August 2022, introduced by Republicans, to cap insulin at $10 per month for low-income insulin users. That amendment did not pass. My initial reaction was, why wouldn’t the Democrats have voted for a $10 price cap?
Details matter. Context matters. Of the more than 30 million Americans with diabetes, more than 7 million require insulin. The $35 per month insulin cap that the Biden administration signed, set to take effect in January 2023, applies to insulin users on Medicare.
A recent Yale University study estimates that about 41% — that’s 4 of 10 Americans using insulin — are on Medicare. Both the original Trump administration executive order, and the amendment proposed by Republicans in August 2022, would have capped insulin prices for low-income and uninsured insulin users, but only at select health clinics called Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC). The caps would not have applied to all low-income individuals using insulin, only to those using FQHCs.
I had never heard of FQHCs. They are community clinics that receive government funding to help vulnerable populations. However, according to the U.S. Bureau of Primary Care, only about 9% of Americans, that is 1 in 11, use FQHCs. And when narrowed to those with diabetes who use insulin AND meet the income requirements outlined in the Trump executive order and later in the August 2022 amendment, it is estimated that only about 34,000 insulin users would qualify [Source: Journal of the American Medicine Associations]. This represents a sliver of insulin users who need assistance with paying for the cost of the medication.
By instituting a $35 monthly price cap for insulin users who are on Medicare, more than 4 of 10 insulin-using Americans will be assisted. Those on private insurance, more than one-third of those requiring insulin, will not be. This means that individuals who otherwise would have met the low-income guidelines who work and receive health care benefits — often referred to as the working poor — will not be eligible for the price caps. Though the Biden administration pushed for including private insurers in this measure, ultimately it was not part of legislation that passed.
Shortly after the August 2022 amendment for $10 price caps was voted down, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., wrote an opinion piece for the Washington Times that could be characterized as snarky. In it he took Senate Democrats to task for not approving the amendment. Rubio, however, failed to mention the restrictive nature of the amendment and the real-life implication of how few people would be assisted by the price cap that had been proposed.
Elected officials on all sides need to be more honest about topics such as this one. It’s the only way voters can decide for themselves which approach they believe is more fair, more effective, and at what cost.
Newly elected Congressman Nick Langworthy, from our 23rd District, promised “world-class constituent service.” We should all hope that includes the full picture and clear explanations about topics that Congress will be addressing.
(Mary Piccioli lives in Allegany.)