In the last two weeks there have been letters to the editor regarding caps on insulin prices. The first letter correctly referenced a $35 per month cap on insulin recently passed by the Biden administration. The second letter mentioned, also correctly, the initial executive order by the Trump administration that was later rescinded by the Biden administration.

In addition, the second letter referred to a vote on an amendment in August 2022, introduced by Republicans, to cap insulin at $10 per month for low-income insulin users. That amendment did not pass. My initial reaction was, why wouldn’t the Democrats have voted for a $10 price cap?

