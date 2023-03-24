To promote industrial wind and solar, how far will we go?
A proposal in Gov. Kathy Hochul’s budget would deny municipalities a role in appraising industrial solar and wind projects across Upstate New York. Article VII, Part N of the governor’s budget is specifically designed to thwart judicial review in the pending case of Town of Blenheim, et. al. v. NYS Tax and Finance, Index No. 903157-22, Albany Co.
In that case, the court enjoined the Office of Real Property Tax Services (ORPTS) from preparing an appraisal methodology for solar and wind energy projects. The appraisal model would preempt local towns, counties, and school districts from having any say in determining property taxes owed by large-scale renewable energy projects they must host.
This was a change in the law (now enjoined) introduced in 2021 (Real Property Tax Law § 575-b).
Now the problematic state appraisal method has found its way into the governor’s budget, and budget negotiations are nearing an end. Concerned citizens should call their elected representatives to urge them to do what it takes to remove this provision from the budget.
Under the proposal, a steep discount on the value of these multi-million dollar projects, already heavily subsidized by New York taxpayers and ratepayers, will be determined by the state Department of Taxation and Finance, in consultation with the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority.
NYSERDA already extracts about $1 billion each year from ratepayers in a “service benefit charge” found on utility bills, most of which is devoted to large-scale wind and solar projects. If Part N of the governor’s budget survives, the Town of Blenheim case will become moot and local governments in New York will be removed from property appraisals for these two favored technologies.
That’s not exactly the intent of the 2021 RPTL § 575-b. The State Legislature wisely required ORPTS to consult with the public and relevant entities, including the New York State Assessors Association. But ORPTS didn’t follow the law. When several municipalities determined that the state did not comply with the law, they challenged the model, obtaining a temporary restraining order. That happens when a court concludes that the petitioners are likely to win their case.
Gov. Hochul’s proposal would backdate the budget’s Part N provision to 2021. This would essentially vacate the Town of Blenheim case, as if the courts do not exist to protect our rights, and as if public oversight and protections afforded by the law are irrelevant to democratic governance. The state-imposed discounted appraisal model under the challenged 2021 state law would become effective immediately.
Overriding judicial action defies due process and represents an assault upon our legal system. Indeed, the New York State Association of Counties has concluded that Part N of the governor’s revenue bill attacks home rule, preventing the collection of fair tax revenue. Communities are robbed of funding for local services and infrastructure.
Contact Sen. George Borello (518) 455-3563 and Assemblyman Joseph Giglio (518) 455-5241 and voice your concerns.
(Gary Abraham is a Great Valley attorney.)