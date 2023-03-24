To promote industrial wind and solar, how far will we go?

A proposal in Gov. Kathy Hochul’s budget would deny municipalities a role in appraising industrial solar and wind projects across Upstate New York. Article VII, Part N of the governor’s budget is specifically designed to thwart judicial review in the pending case of Town of Blenheim, et. al. v. NYS Tax and Finance, Index No. 903157-22, Albany Co.

