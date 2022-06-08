The recent shooting on the "600 block of West State Street" is an all too vivid example of the ineffectiveness of gun laws already on the books when they are not enforced.
A felon, who is not legally permitted to possess a firearm, discharges a firearm multiple times in a public area. Of course, those people in the area of the shooting, who don't want to own a firearm or simply don't have a permit to carry one, are all potential victims.
Those who are legally permitted to own or possess a handgun must file an application (and pay a fee), will be subject to a background check and, if qualified, can purchase a firearm, then submit proof of purchase to the county sheriff, pay a fee to have the gun listed on their permit, then go back to the dealer and pick up the firearm.
The felon who fired his gun in public did none of those things. If he is arrested he will soon be released back on the street where he will easily be able to procure another stolen or black market firearm (illegally).
So, all of us who obey the law can continue to foot the bill for the legal circus promoted by our legislators and the "justice" system that only wants us to be "safe."
Does it make any sense that citizens who have had a hunting license for many years (and undoubtedly own one or more firearms) must have a background check if they simply want to purchase a newer model or newer caliber? First-time buyers, especially those who have never owned a firearm, never hunted, never completed a hunter education course, nor been involved in any shooting activities (trap, skeet or marksmanship events) suddenly want to buy a semi-automatic rifle or pistol, should definitely be subject to an intense and thorough background check.
Any laws that are readily and easily disregarded by felons and would-be criminals will never be effective in protecting what could be an unarmed citizenry when real social problems that foster rage-filled individuals are not recognized and addressed.
(Kevin Hanley lives in Cuba.)