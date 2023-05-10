The Common Council voted to borrow $1.6 million to build a splashpad. The vote was 5-2. This will cost the taxpayers $100,000 a year for years.
In the discussion the council finally acknowledged they will make no money on this — this after a year of John Crawford’s various claims of $70,000-$100,000 revenue, depending on who asked him on what day. Of course, the taxpayers knew from the get-go this would be a money loser.
The council’s justification for this huge taxpayer expense? It will make Olean a “destination." They can’t seriously believe this. The YMCA is already building a splash pad, one that won’t cost taxpayers a dime and will probably be better maintained (considering all the other city-owned properties in disrepair). Two splash pads will not draw people to this city. Even one won’t likely do that, and if so the Y has that covered.
The council has decided a $1.6 million albatross is a better way to spend our money than paying out of their coffers for critical breathing apparatus for firemen, than paying for highly trained firemen (they voted down a contract that would have incentivized high-level ambulance care), than replacing city vehicles in such poor condition they’re unsafe.
They had to get a loan to cover the self-contained breathing apparatus units and will likely use a loan for vehicle replacement. What’s even worse? If they hadn’t used $500,000 of COVID relief money on the splash pad — and explored other ways to use the funds — perhaps they wouldn’t have to take out loans for SCBAs and vehicles.
The council also voted to override the tax cap. Perhaps if they had used the COVID money responsibly the additional tax increase wouldn’t have been necessary.
Send the splash pad equipment back. Cancel the loan. Paying a penalty for returning the equipment is better than the $2 million cost to build it. Because we can’t forget that $1.6 million loan will also have interest attached to it.
I really hope that city officials weren't so irresponsible that they signed a contract that doesn’t allow for cancel and return, because any competent city government wouldn’t sign such a contract.
(Carolyn Bauer of Olean is married to an Olean city firefighter.)