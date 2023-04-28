The Times Herald's front page on April 24 included a piece by an “AP National Writer.” Since the narrative was short on facts and long on personal views, I’m wondering why this wasn’t on the Commentary page along with the other opinions.
The writer tells us that property rights, political differences and guns are to blame for violence in our society, suggesting that the right to private property may be called a “fetish” and that you should feel bad about wanting to protect yours (he cites the opinions of various academics as proof).
I’m not sure if the writer feels we should do away with these altogether, or only allow certain people to have them. He doesn’t provide any data to suggest that tight control over property and opinions and guns would solve the violence (and there is plenty of data available worldwide on the results of such efforts).
I looked up some statistics. Violent crime and burglary in large cities is high against people of all races. Even in this region, one website shows the chances of becoming the victim of a violent crime in Buffalo is 1 in 116. In Rochester it’s 1 in 149. News this week on Rochester radio said crime is rampant on city school campuses; teachers are afraid to walk from the parking lot to the school. More and more, people seem to be living in fear.
I have opinions, too, and put much of the blame on far-left ideologues who have gained positions of authority in government and media, preaching toxic narratives under a new Marxism that ignores the individual and groups us, not by class as in previous centuries (because that doesn’t work in America), but by race, values and beliefs, pitting us against each other. Our flawed but fundamentally good system of law and order — which is worthy of efforts to improve it — is being pushed to the point where, if we call 911 in fear for our safety, we are not confident that anyone will respond, or will respond in time, or will impose any consequences on the perpetrators.
But these narratives wouldn’t so easily steer the feelings of a nation if the media were the unbiased sources of news and information that we were once told they were.
I’m sure that others disagree, but I’m not on the front page pretending I’m an authority on the subject, and neither should the “AP National Writer” or “AP Medical Writer” or “AP Science Writer” be anywhere but on the Commentary page.
(Christine Wheeler lives in Franklinville.)