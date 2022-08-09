Faye Flam

Faye Flam

The most popular depression drugs taken by millions don’t work by fixing an “imbalance of the brain's neurotransmitters,” as many drug advertisements claim or imply.

That’s because depression isn’t caused by a chemical imbalance, according to a new analysis published in Molecular Psychiatry. That doesn’t necessarily mean people should stop taking these drugs, known as selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs). Another new study used clinical data to show they can still help some depressed people. 

