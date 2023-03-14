ALBANY (TNS) — Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to lift a cap on charter schools. That’s a good idea, albeit a rather modest one, but you wouldn’t know it by the predictable overreaction from teachers’ unions and the politicians beholden to them.
Once again, we’re hearing the usual exaggerated, silly and ridiculous claims about schools that have been a desperately needed pathway to a better future for thousands of New York children. Let’s run through a few heard recently.
From United Federation of Teachers President Michael Mulgrew: “...it’s clear that parents in the community really do not want an expansion of charters at this point in time, because they understand that the resources are being drained from the public schools.”
Mulgrew is essentially repeating the familiar claim about charter schools taking from public schools, and it is true that some of the money that would have been received by the traditional public school instead goes to the charter chosen by the student. But the same is true when a student moves to another district, and wealthier parents, as we know, often abandon one district for another based on school quality.
Are those parents doing something wrong? Is the new district stealing from the old? No and no. Why should a district receive funding for a student who is no longer there?
Oh, and by the way, Hochul is also proposing record funding for education in a state that already tops the nation in per-pupil spending.
But if it’s true, as Mulgrew claims, that parents in the community don’t want charters, he has nothing to worry about. If parents don’t choose charters for their kids, the charters get no money. If they fail to win over parents — or succeed academically — they cease to exist.
Of course, the ongoing freakout over Hochul’s plan is a tacit admission that charters will be overwhelmingly popular with parents, and polls not commissioned by teachers’ unions show they’re particularly popular among Black and Latino parents. Who is Mulgrew to tell those families they should be trapped in a system that isn’t working for them?
Ready for another quote? Here’s New York State United Teachers President Andy Pallotta: “This will have a devastating impact on our public schools. ... Where public schools unite our communities, charter schools fracture them.”
Devasting impact? Did I mention Hochul’s plan for record funding? Meanwhile, if you’ve been to a school board meeting in some communities recently, you might question how well public schools are uniting residents.
But I won’t disagree that public schools are important to their communities. They obviously are. I’ll only note that charters I’ve visited foster remarkable senses of community, partly because they typically demand greater parental involvement.
To be clear, the argument here isn’t that charter schools are a panacea. The problem, though, is that opponents of charter schools never suggest anything but doubling down on a system that hasn’t worked for poorer families for generations, all but trapping them in a cycle of poverty.
To my mind, charter-school opponents are like the people seeking to repeal Obamacare. They won’t acknowledge the change has helped people, despite imperfections, and they offer no new solutions.
OK, here’s Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz of the Bronx: “More charter schools in New York City do not help ensure success for all students. Public schools do.”
If Dinowitz truly believes that public schools ensure success for all, I’ll point him to recent test results from Schenectady showing that only four percent of its Black students passed the state math test. I suspect, though, that he’s referencing the generally inaccurate criticism about charter schools cherry-picking the best students.
In truth, most charter students are chosen by lottery, and there are some — Urban Dove in the Bronx is an example — that specifically work with at-risk teens. More charter schools that do the same are needed and might even remove some of the pressure from traditional public schools.
With that, here’s Betty Rosa, commissioner of the state Department of Education: “If (creating charter schools) is such a wonderful experiment, then let me see it in places that embrace it other than communities of color. ... Good things are embraced by everybody, not just some.”
Wait, is Rosa suggesting that a path chosen largely by Black and Hispanic families is inherently inferior? My God, I hope not. As Rosa surely knows, minority families are more likely to choose charter schools because they more often live in neighborhoods failed by the educational establishment.
Income for Black households in New York is also about 40% lower than for white households, which means they are less able to simply move to wealthier places with higher-performing schools. That’s the whole point of offering choice where they live.
Speaking of wealthier places, let’s head to Loudonville, home of Phil Steck. The Assembly Democrat recently tweeted: “My district also would not support raising the cap on charter schools. ... Further, lower pay and less job security doesn’t improve education.”
If Steck, who recently opposed the opening of a new Schenectady charter, is truly concerned about how much they pay, he should mention that charters receive less per pupil than traditional public schools and propose giving them more money. Don’t hold your breath waiting.
Steck, by the way, was featured in a recent New York Post story highlighting the staggering hypocrisy of lawmakers who oppose charters while sending their own children to pricey private schools. Choice for the rich but not the poor! Choice for me but not for thee!
And the rich get richer while the poor stay stuck.
