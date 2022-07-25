Never mind that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is the lead sponsor. Never mind that 68% of Americans support legalizing marijuana, a figure that includes 83% of Democrats and half of Republicans. And never mind that there’s a midterm election coming up in which passage would be an undeniable boost to Democrats’ electoral fortunes.

Despite all that, it seems a foregone conclusion in Congress that a long-awaited, just-released bill to stop the feds from treating cannabis as an illegal narcotic and start treating it as a substance to be regulated and taxed has little chance of passage anytime soon. Instead, the best we can purportedly hope for is that discrete pieces of the very good legislation will get over the hump.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social