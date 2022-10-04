There's a lot of hyperbole in the opposition to gun control, where seemingly every regulation is a "gun grab" and every lawmaker who proposes one is "coming for your guns." But concern about a particular aspect of New York's latest gun laws isn't such breathless nonsense.
The well-intended laws came in response to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that struck down New York's century-old law regulating concealed carrying of handguns. The court's conservative majority — reflecting the misguided mindset that the Second Amendment, written in a time when guns were loaded and fired one shot at a time, has no connection to the militias it references and applies to modern high-capacity, rapid-fire weaponry that has made so many mass shootings possible — opined that New York went too far with laws that didn't allow just anyone to carry around a concealed weapon without a good reason.
Limited as to who could carry a concealed weapon, the state rewrote its law to put more restrictions on where guns are allowed, including public parks — where historical reenactments often take place. Included in the rules, too, were "muzzle loading, flintlock rifles, and black powder rifles" — the very weapons historical reenactors use.
Gov. Kathy Hochul has said the law wasn't intended to apply to reenactors, but it's the letter of the law that matters. This is another unfortunate example of a well-intentioned law written in too much haste. It only hurts the cause of intelligent gun control when it's done this sloppily.
We earlier criticized the state's Stretch Limousine Passenger Safety Task Force for holding a closed-door meeting Sept. 16, and it turns out we're not alone: The state's Committee on Open Government agrees the meeting should have been public.
The task force's work is clearly of keen public interest; it was created after the 2018 crash in Schoharie that claimed 20 lives, and it was preparing recommendations on improving safety and oversight of the limo industry. Recommendations released last week including equipping the vehicles with side impact protection devices and taking them off the roads after a certain number of miles, while also calling for mandatory pre-trip safety briefings that would educate passengers on the safety features of a vehicle in case of an emergency.
Yet through the process, the committee said revisions to the Open Meetings Law in 2021 intended to require more entities to hold open meetings may have inadvertently made more of them exempt, including this task force.
Clearly this needs to be undone. Lawmakers should go back to the legislative drawing board with a simple mantra in mind — transparency. And task forces like this one should remember that just because they can hold meetings in secret doesn't mean they must.
— The Times Union of Albany via TNS