ALBANY (TNS) — Did you remember to celebrate the anniversary of Andrew Cuomo's resignation?
There was no need for a big bash. Something small would have done the trick — an extra scoop of ice cream after dinner, perhaps, or a few quiet minutes enjoying the serenity that comes with knowing that a certain someone is no longer governor. Don't we all deserve a reward after his 11-year reign?
Cuomo, as it turns out, marked the day by filing a lawsuit demanding that taxpayers fund his defense against sexual harassment allegations. That, apparently, is his idea of an anniversary gift. Surprise!
The former governor is irked that Attorney General Letitia James rejected his request for counsel to defend him against a female trooper's sexual harassment lawsuit. His attorney, Rita Glavin, claims the refusal is another example of James' unprofessional antipathy toward the once-formidable politician.
Glavin also uses the occasion to assert, once again, that James' damning report — the one finding that he sexually harassed women, I mean, not the damning report about nursing home deaths — amounted to a "one-sided, deeply flawed ambush" that brought on his Aug. 10 resignation, effective two weeks later.
Oh, man. Do we really need to go through all this again?
OK, one more time: Nobody forced Cuomo to quit. He could have remained in office and made his case to the voters, even if his fellow Democrats went ahead with impeachment hearings. Instead, he walked away, thus preventing unflattering public testimony and, perhaps, additional revelations.
No matter how much the man whines and wails about the unfairness of it all, he is not a victim.
I mean, please. The notion that the most powerful elected official in modern New York history could be brought down by the scheming of an attorney general is laughable. In truth, Cuomo's downfall resulted from his own arrogance and misbehavior. If he's still looking for the person to blame, there's a helpful device he can find above most bathroom sinks.
More to the point, though, is the question of why New Yorkers should be asked to attempt to beat back a lawsuit also filed against State Police and top aide Melissa DeRosa, whose legal fees are being paid by the state.
Cuomo could afford a top lawyer even without the earnings from that $5.1 million book deal. He's been using his campaign account to fund Glavin's work and still has more than $10 million left there. Why should we pay?
Well, in the lawsuit Glavin notes 1.) that Cuomo was the governor at the time of the alleged harassment, which is obviously true, and 2.) that his alleged misconduct was "related to activities and events within the scope of his employment," which seems, to be generous, debatable.
The trooper isn't suing Cuomo because of some policy decision that he made or anything he did in his official capacity as an elected official. The trooper is suing because of alleged personal behavior that, in her opinion, "came off as creepy."
Here's just one example: According to the James report, the trooper says Cuomo once ran the palm of his left hand across her abdomen, to her belly button and then to her right hip, while she held a door open for him. A senior police investigator fully corroborated that account, the report also said.
"I felt, like, completely violated," the trooper told investigators, "because to me, like, that's between my chest and my privates, which, you know, if he was a little bit north or a little bit south, it's not good."
Cuomo apologized to the trooper and her family in the video announcing his resignation. He also said he didn't remember touching the woman but said he didn't do so with sexual intent if indeed he did.
"I did not mean any intimacy by it," he said then. "I just wasn't thinking. It was a mistake, plain and simple."
It seems odd that Cuomo would choose the precise anniversary of those words to file the suit against James — who, as it happened, spent the day deposing Donald Trump. Cuomo learned about her rejection of his request months ago, after all, but waited until the special day to make his case. Why?
Could he think the timing would somehow amplify the claim that he was wronged? Could he really have believed that New Yorkers, with a year now gone, would look fondly upon a wealthy man's demand for their money?
Or is he just painfully bad at anniversaries, like the misguided husband who presents his poor spouse with a romantic vacuum cleaner? Happy twentieth, sweetheart! Gee, thanks.
A word of advice, Mr. Former Governor: Next year, send flowers.
