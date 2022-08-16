ALBANY (TNS) — Did you remember to celebrate the anniversary of Andrew Cuomo's resignation?

There was no need for a big bash. Something small would have done the trick — an extra scoop of ice cream after dinner, perhaps, or a few quiet minutes enjoying the serenity that comes with knowing that a certain someone is no longer governor. Don't we all deserve a reward after his 11-year reign?

