ALBANY (TNS) — For a column about gerrymandering, it feels necessary to start with a few caveats.
First, Republicans and Democrats both do it, and, despite what either side claims, neither has the moral high ground when it comes to redrawing legislative districts. Both parties use political power, when they have it, to ensure future political power.
Second, there is nothing new about gerrymandering. It's a tactic that dates back to at least the days of Elbridge Gerry, who was governor in Massachusetts when the state's Legislature in 1812 drew up new districts that were outrageously partisan. Gerry was opposed to the plan, actually, but that didn't stop history from attaching his name to the practice.
But the caveats don't excuse gerrymandering or render it ethical.
In fact, the worst examples of gerrymandering are fundamentally unethical, which brings me to the new maps drawn by the Democrats who control the state Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul.
For anyone who cares about democracy, New York's new maps are an outrage. They are terribly partisan and horrendously cynical. They are inexcusable.
Yet we're seemingly stuck with them, at least for now. Last week, a state judge indicated that this year's elections will go forward with the new maps, despite a Republican lawsuit claiming they violate provisions added to the state constitution in 2014.
Whether or not that's true, it is widely agreed that the maps are an example of blatant gerrymandering. The website FiveThirtyEight, for example, examined New York's new congressional districts and decided "that they were designed to give Democrats a huge advantage." The plan, the website added, "severely" tilts the playing field and is "egregiously biased."
As a result, Democrats are nearly assured to win in 22 of New York's 26 congressional districts. Democrats will control about 85% of the seats in a state where the party is not nearly that dominant among voters.
Of course, blue partisans say New York has to gerrymander its congressional districts to counter the gerrymandering happening in Republican states. With control of Congress at stake, New York Democrats have to fight fire with fire, they say.
Fine, but even if we accept that argument from a national perspective, it doesn't excuse the gerrymandering of state Assembly and Senate districts. What Democrats have done on the state level can only be described as a power grab designed to expand veto-proof majorities the party already enjoys.
Consider what's happening to James Tedisco, the Republican from Glenville. Under the new maps, he'll move from the 49th district to the 51st, will no longer represent Niskayuna and Schenectady, and will pick up rural areas to the west.
Tedisco's new district will be significantly more Republican, but there's a problem: The 51st is already represented by state Sen. Peter Oberacker, another Republican, forcing Tedisco into a primary. Meanwhile, the area represented by Sen. Daphne Jordan, the Halfmoon Republican, will gain Democratic voters in Niskayuna, Schenectady and Troy as part of a new blue-leaning district.
The end result is that only one Republican incumbent of the three is likely to survive, which is probably the point.
"They went with the nuclear option," Tedisco told me in a phone conversation, arguing that since Democrats knew they'd struggle to win in the districts, they eliminated competition.
State Senator Michael Gianaris, a Democrat from Queens who helped lead redistricting efforts, defends the maps by saying they simply undo gerrymandering undertaken when Republicans controlled the Legislature. "If they were drawn fairly, they probably would have looked like this 20 years ago," he said.
That isn't really true, given how far the maps go toward consolidating Democratic control. In reality, it's like a big game of tit-for-tat, but the voters never win. And this time around, it isn't just Republican voters who are losing.
Democrats in the North County might have figured they had a chance to beat U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, the Republican who has become much more controversial since winning reelection in 2020. But state lawmakers added Republican voters to Stefanik's district in order to make other districts safer for Democrats.
The party, in other words, gave up on beating Stefanik to boost its odds elsewhere. But by doing so, it disenfranchised thousands of Democrats in the district, rendering their congressional vote essentially meaningless.
And that gets to the real problem with gerrymandering. It intentionally renders districts uncompetitive, stealing choice from voters while exacerbating polarization. And once voters are robbed of choice, with the outcome predetermined, why should they bother showing up? Why should they care?
Democrats keep telling voters they're the party that cares about democracy and is trying to save it. But New York Democrats have rendered their rhetoric hollow with a redistricting plan that undermines democracy.
What they really care about is obvious. They care about power.
Chris Churchill is a columnist for the Times Union of Albany.
(c)2022 the Times Union (Albany, N.Y.)
Visit the Times Union (Albany, N.Y.) at www.timesunion.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.