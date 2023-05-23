ALBANY (TNS) — Smartphones are a gift. They put the world in our pockets, enabling a previously unimaginable distribution of information and, um, cat videos. They keep us connected like never before.
Smartphones are a curse. They destroy social interaction and are highly addictive, causing an epidemic of slouch-backed humans desperate for the next dopamine hit. They destroy focus and make us anxious and lonely.
Both arguments can simultaneously be largely true and probably are. But if you forced me to choose one or the other, I'd lean toward the second, which may explain why I think the Bethlehem school district will be doing the right thing by locking up student phones during the school day.
As Kathleen Moore reported, the policy shift is set to begin in the fall with the new school year. Students at the high school will receive lockable pouches to put their phones in during the day and won't be able to free the devices from the bags until they leave the building.
Bravo! Right?
Well, some students are horrified, fearing study halls in which they could be forced to read words printed on paper pages. How dreadful! Some parents are also uncomfortable with the proposed change, for reasons I certainly understand.
In this age of lockdowns and other horrors, it's reassuring for parents to know they can reach their teens whenever and wherever. Communication is also helpful for basic planning and reminders, as in: Hey goofball, don't forget I'm picking you up at four. Or, even better: I'm proud of you and I love you.
But school administrators say smartphones come with significant downsides, and not just within classrooms. Students aren't communicating with each other like they used to; even the cafeteria can be depressingly quiet.
"You see students sitting three, four to a table and they're all on their phones and they're not interacting whatsoever," Deputy Superintendent David Hurst said during a recent school board meeting. "They've lost that social connection."
A lot of us think back to high school and remember the awkwardness and the shyness we felt during those teenage years. God, wouldn't it have been so much easier to stare at a phone instead?
But being forced to socialize was probably good for most of us, even if we hated it at the time. Human connection is deeply important. We're designed for it. We need it. Virtual connections cannot replace actual connections.
There's growing evidence of an epidemic of loneliness and anxiety that's hitting teenagers especially hard. Surveys are showing a rapid and frightening deterioration of teenage well-being.
In recently released data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, for example, nearly 60 percent of teenage girls and 44 percent of teenagers overall said they feel "persistent sadness," a markedly higher percentage than in prior years. One in three girls surveyed in 2021 seriously considered attempting suicide, the CDC also reported.
Some of that can be blamed on social isolation related to the pandemic. But surveys and school counselors were reporting dramatic rises in teenage anxiety and depression long before COVID-19 came along.
"Young people are telling us that they are in crisis," said Kathleen Ethier, director of the CDC's Adolescent and School Health Division.
Of course, new technologies are always an easy culprit for whatever ails us, and it would be simplistic to blame teenage problems entirely on radios, TVs, phones or flying cars. (Coming soon to a sky near you.)
There's plenty to be depressed and anxious about in this world, as we all know too well. Teenagers could be less happy because of rising secularization, violence and the aforementioned lockdowns, or any number of societal factors. Maybe teens are less happy because the adults in their lives are less happy.
But with significant amounts of data suggesting that teenagers are socializing less in person and getting less sleep, it's hard not to finger phones and social media as at least a partial culprit. Both have fundamentally changed how teenagers interact and behave. And as documented by New York University social psychologist Jonathan Haidt, teen mental health began collapsing just as smartphones and social media became ubiquitous.
"The hours girls spent each day on Instagram were taken from sleep, exercise, and time with friends and family," Haidt writes. "What did we think would happen to them?"
Given the broader context, I'd argue that schools are doing teens a disservice if they don't attempt to push back on smartphone use. The school day should be a bulwark against social media and a break from its ugly pressures. More schools should do what Bethlehem High plans to do.
"We want our students to be social and interact with each other," Hurst said.
Many of them will hate it. But they'll be better for it in the long run.
