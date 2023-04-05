ALBANY (TNS) — If at first you don't succeed, get the lines redrawn so you win next time.
That seems to be the message from Democrats who are quietly waging a court battle to get New York's congressional districts redrawn to their liking. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is apparently the force behind the case, reports the Times Union's Brendan J. Lyons.
You may have thought that this issue was done and dusted, or that Democrats would be so humiliated by the gerrymandering fiasco of 2022 that they would just let it go. If so, you must have forgotten just how shameless politicians can be.
As political obsessives will remember, Democrats in the state Legislature responded to the collapse of an Independent Redistricting Commission — some argue it was designed to fail — by drawing districts that gave the party a massive electoral advantage. Had the egregiously biased districts blessed by Gov. Kathy Hochul remained in place, Democrats likely would have won in 22 of New York's 26 congressional districts.
Fortunately for democracy, courts rebuffed the plan, reminding Democrats that New York voters in 2014 made their distaste for gerrymandering clear in language added to the state constitution. The districts were then redrawn by a "special master" with an eye toward promoting competition.
Hooray! Fairness won the day! End of story?
Well, no, because of what happened on Election Day. Voters in 11 districts sent Republicans to Congress — including, alas, the mendacious George Santos, whose Long Island district was made more balanced by the new maps. The surprising result in New York helped put the House under GOP control.
Context is key. Republicans in New York did well across the board, not just in congressional races. The governor's race, for example, ended up being the closest in a generation, with Hochul winning by 6 percentage points.
With those results suggesting many voters were displeased by progressive policies and that maps alone weren't responsible for so many congressional seats going red, Democrats were left with two reasonable options.
1. They could engage in self-reflection and wonder whether they had drifted too far from the mainstream on issues such as crime and the economy. The party could have asked itself whether it should move to reassure voters — as Hochul is seeking to do with her proposed changes to bail reform.
2. They could attempt to persuade voters that their the party's policies are the correct ones and that Democratic congressional candidates are worthy of success next time around.
Both options are hard work, though, and they require faith in democracy and the will of the electorate. Too risky! So the party, or at least some portion of it, has decided to take the lazy route and ask a court to toss existing congressional districts. The Appellate Division of state Supreme Court in Albany is scheduled to hear the case next month.
If it succeeds, the duty for drawing new maps returns to the hapless Independent Redistricting Commission, which we could reasonably expect to fail again. The task would then fall to Democrats in the Legislature, who, no doubt, would be happy to resume their gerrymandering ways. The minority of voters who bother to pay attention to this stuff would be left with a dizzying case of déjà vu.
Some blue partisans will note that Republicans in red states also gerrymander, which, of course, is true. Neither party has a monopoly on shameless electoral shenanigans and neither occupies the moral high ground. But as our third-grade teachers tried to tell us, two wrongs don't make a right, even if little Jimmy hit you first.
Gerrymandering is bad because it undermines democracy. It robs voters of choice by denying them competitive elections. It uses existing political power to ensure future political power. It empowers cynicism and undermines trust.
It would also be confusing to redraw congressional maps that were meant to remain for a decade. Voters in places such as Schoharie County, which is newly within U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik's district, might find themselves in new districts again and choosing from unfamiliar faces for the 2024 election.
Instead of making New Yorkers suffer through any more of this madness, Democrats should just accept that they went too far with those outrageous initial maps and deal with the consequences. If districts had only been mildly gerrymandered, after all, courts wouldn't have been compelled to step in. Greed was not good.
