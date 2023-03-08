I was binge-watching an old TV series recently. The clothes the actors were wearing took me by surprise as I entertained thoughts such as, “Well, THAT’S a garish-looking outfit.”
A bold-patterned plaid jacket and matching skirt on the main star, Calista Flockhart, found me doing a double-take. I thought it was kind of ugly.
Then something happened. I remembered similar clothing from my own past closets.
The series was “Ally McBeal,” set in the 1990s. As I viewed the characters moving through their legal adventures in attire considered fashionable at the time, along with a variety of hairstyles, I realized 30-plus years had lapsed since these styles were in vogue. It occurred to me that what seems “in” at a particular moment can look like pretty bad taste later.
Remember leisure suits for men? Most guys had one or more in the 1970s, along with silky shirts and other bold fashions during the disco years. In the 1960s, we wore “granny dresses,” long, flowing garb you still see in movies featuring hippies of the era. Recently accompanying three friends for the movie, “Jesus Revolution,” the story of modern-day Pastor Greg Laurie, I was reminded of the flower-power clothing (and atmosphere) of the times. Woodstock also comes to mind.
The film depicts a spiritual awakening with a Christian movement that took place, first among some hippies in California, then spreading across the country. The movie gives a non-traditional view of the individuals who comprised what was known as a “hippy movement” then. It also shows the onset of what is now known as Christian contemporary music, a genre now heard on Christian radio stations across the country.
One fashion I recall quite well was polyester pantsuits for women, which I think pre-dated leisure suits, but not by too much. When I first got a job at Michigan State University in 1969, women still had to wear dresses or skirts. Shortly after my arrival, the dress code shifted and “tasteful” pantsuits (including those made of polyester) were okay. Seeing some of these in old movies, however, makes me wonder just how fashionable we really were! The pastel colors of most when donned head to toe could be quite overwhelming, and doubly so the patterns and plaids that followed.
I like to time travel through movies and old TV series. Clothing, hairstyles, and items like the first large mobile phones and clunky desktop computers date these shows. Automobile models can do this, too. It can be a painful reminder of the passage of time if we remember them, as when it struck me it has been more than three decades since “Ally McBeal” was on the air when to me, it felt like just the other day. Double shock came when I realized Ally’s 10-year-old daughter character in the final season was portrayed by Hayden Panettiere, whom I knew later as an adult actress I’d watched (and am currently binging) on the “Nashville” TV soaper series. I hear she’s also a “Scream” queen, among other adult roles.
Another way to time travel is to pay attention to the music as you view old movies and TV shows. I know one of the reasons I love “Forrest Gump” so much is the music. Ditto for an old series, “China Beach,” both set during the Vietnam era, my coming-of-age years.
You know some movies and shows are old because the stars are blatantly smoking like it’s just the most fashionable thing in the world to do. Some of these actors have passed on from lung cancer or related conditions. The matter-of-fact smoking was before we knew what we do now about the effects of cigarettes on health. Just watch, “I Love Lucy,” or an old Paul Newman flick to see how casually the action was part of the scene.
It’s interesting to note, however, some styles come back around. The bell-bottomed pants of my teens returned later as “flare-legged.” I still see the style of jeans but don’t know what they’re calling them now. The pedal-pushers of my mom’s era in the 1950s are now capri pants and most women own several to wear during the warm months. Rubber flip-flops we only wore to the beach or pool as kids have re-emerged as gussied-up and fancy versions of everyday footwear. Some even wear them in winter. Who remembers what was called “Bermuda shorts?” Or “hot pants?”
Next time you feel like taking a little armchair trip through time, just tune in to a movie set during another era. Even a decade of separation can reveal the change in norms. Let the magic pull you back as you note the fashions and music. Breathe in a little dose of nostalgia — even if some of it strikes you as odd or dorky in the new light of the present.
(Contact Deb Wuethrich at deborahmarcein@gmail.com)