Deb Wuethrich

I was binge-watching an old TV series recently. The clothes the actors were wearing took me by surprise as I entertained thoughts such as, “Well, THAT’S a garish-looking outfit.”

A bold-patterned plaid jacket and matching skirt on the main star, Calista Flockhart, found me doing a double-take. I thought it was kind of ugly.

