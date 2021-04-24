ALBANY (TNS) — Andrew Cuomo was an unsatisfied attorney general. He never fully embraced the job, it seemed. His heart was elsewhere.
The son of a governor wanted to be governor, of course. Everybody knew that, and Cuomo barely bothered to hide it.
And he wasn’t above using his power as attorney general to help the cause.
Most famously, Cuomo turned a 2007 investigation into then-Senate Majority Leader Joe Bruno’s alleged improper use of state aircraft into a blistering attack on a blindsided Eliot Spitzer, then the Democratic governor.
It’s a complicated story that includes plenty of intrigue, but with more than a decade’s hindsight it’s obvious that Cuomo cared little about the aircraft issue (perhaps because he had his own questionable history with taxpayer-provided transportation) and cared greatly about damaging Spitzer, whose office was accused of improperly spying on Bruno.
Spitzer never really recovered from Cuomo’s knifing, and he was ultimately done in by ... well, you remember what finished the political career of Client 9.
Enter David Paterson, who as governor would soon face controversies of his own.
By early 2010, it was more obvious than ever that Cuomo was running for governor, yet he still had to be convinced to recuse himself from investigations into Paterson, including one looking into the acquisition of Yankee tickets.
Even the hint of impropriety, which Cuomo was happy to provide, was enough to doom Paterson as a viable candidate.
And, of course, the never-ending tide of scandal was wonderful for candidate Cuomo, who claimed to be embarrassed by Albany’s poor ethical standards and ugly politics.
”We’re going to have a healthy campaign, but the people elected me to be attorney general,” he said at March 2010 event in Troy. “Let me do the work of attorney general free from the politics and we’ll turn to the politics in the political season.”
Free from the politics. Please. Andrew Cuomo doesn’t brush his teeth without thinking of the political implications, as the opportunism that defined his time as attorney general shows.
I mention this not-so-ancient history because of something Richard Azzopardi, a spokesman for Cuomo, said this week.
The embattled governor, most will know, is facing a complicated stew of investigations that includes probes into sexual harassment allegations and the hiding of COVID-19 nursing home deaths.
The list of investigations grew longer when state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli asked Attorney General Letitia James, whose office is already overseeing an investigation into the sexual harassment claims, to examine whether Cuomo criminally used state employees to produce and promote a COVID-19 memoir for which he was paid millions.
Though the governor’s office has maintained that staffers worked on “American Crisis” voluntarily — stop laughing — it is a valid topic to investigate. But here’s how Azzopardi responded:
”We have officially jumped the shark — the idea there was criminality involved here is patently absurd on its face and is just the furthering of a political pile-on,” the Cuomo spokesman said in a statement first reported by The New York Times. “This is Albany politics at its worst — both the Comptroller and the Attorney General have spoken to people about running for governor, and it is unethical to wield criminal referral authority to further political self-interest.”
Whoa. For the record, there’s little evidence that James or DiNapoli is considering a run for governor next year. Unlike the extensive preparation undertaken by Cuomo prior to his successful 2010 run, neither has laid the necessary groundwork.
But you can understand why the governor would suspect otherwise. Since he used his time as attorney general to further political self-interest, of course he would assume that other politicians, potential rivals especially, would be eager to do the same.
We tend to believe the rest of the world operates by the ethical standards we set for ourselves. A saint will be endlessly disappointed by moral failings of others. A frequent liar is likely to assume everybody else is constantly lying.
Still, the Team Cuomo attack on James’ motivations was somewhat surprising. Not because it happened, mind you, but because it happened quite so soon.
Remember that in the wake of allegations by at least eight women, the governor has been responding to calls for his resignation with pleas for patience. Wait for the investigation overseen by James, he repeatedly said, before forming an opinion.
But since James’ look into the allegations could be as unflattering as her January report into Cuomo’s nursing home deceptions, it was obvious the governor couldn’t just wait for the bomb to drop. His survival strategy needed a next step.
Cuomo and supporters would eventually need to go on the offensive. His team would need to discredit James with a cynical attack on her supposed motivations — no matter how hypocritical, considering Cuomo’s record as attorney general.
Now, already, that time has come.
