Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in New York... Allegheny River At Salamanca affecting Cattaraugus County. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New York... Allegheny River At Olean affecting Cattaraugus County. .Heavy rain will fall on a deep primed snowpack leading to the melt increasing. Flows in rivers will increase quickly and reach critical levels. For the Allegheny River...including Olean, Salamanca...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1100 PM EST. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO LATE TOMORROW MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Allegheny River At Salamanca. * WHEN...From this afternoon to late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flood stage, minor flooding along entire reach in areas unprotected by dikes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:45 AM EST Friday the stage was 11.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this afternoon to a crest of 12.2 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late tonight. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.3 feet on 11/26/1950. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&