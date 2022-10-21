Time and time again during the pandemic, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his successor, Gov. Kathy Hochul, invoked special executive powers in the name of a health emergency to suspend state laws, override the state Legislature and evade fiscal oversight over state government contracts.

Hochul herself extended 10 disaster declarations in just the 14 months since she took office last August. During one, she used her authority to order the state purchase of $637 million in covid rapid tests from a campaign donor without comptroller review.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social