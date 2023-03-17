On Feb. 21, I was admitted to the Olean General Hospital emergency department. If not for the immediate action of the staff working together with the Interventional Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory and the Intensive Care Unit, I would not be writing this letter.

We often take our local hospital for granted until "our" time (my and yours) comes and the resources of OGH are needed at a critical, life-saving moment. Behind the brick walls, deep in the interior of OGH exists the latest technology, highly skilled doctors and highly skilled various clinical and non-clinical staff who perform small miracles on a daily basis.

