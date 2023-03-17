On Feb. 21, I was admitted to the Olean General Hospital emergency department. If not for the immediate action of the staff working together with the Interventional Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory and the Intensive Care Unit, I would not be writing this letter.
We often take our local hospital for granted until "our" time (my and yours) comes and the resources of OGH are needed at a critical, life-saving moment. Behind the brick walls, deep in the interior of OGH exists the latest technology, highly skilled doctors and highly skilled various clinical and non-clinical staff who perform small miracles on a daily basis.
The level of care I received was amazing. Every person who contributed to my well-being, from those first critical moments to the time of discharge six days later, were all very professional and very caring.
I wish to acknowledge members of the staff who applied their skill, knowledge, and compassion during my stay: In the ED, Dr. Philip Senger, APP Stephanie Martin, RN Ashlyn Brown, RN Jenny Salerno, RN Christopher Bonszilassy; in the Cath Lab, Dr. Chris Mallavarapu, RN Bill Mack, RN Walt Keim, RN Tara Plath, Rad Tech Shelby Rice, Charge Nurse Linda Wilber; in the ICU, Dr. Claire Roosa, RN Brandace Gaylor, RN Brook Soles, RN Elizabeth Barry, RN Leah Brinsky, RN Lindsay Grandinetti, RN Riley Mucher; on Day 2, Dr. Gonzalez and staff; and on the third floor, RN Zach English.
I apologize to anyone I may have omitted; please know that everyone’s professional care is greatly appreciated.