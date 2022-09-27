A recent experience in a local restaurant was a stark reminder in this lovely city of Olean that racism continues to be alive and well. As an African American who has resided here for many years, I have been subjected many times to racism rearing its ugly head.
In this case, the Caucasian server turned to my two Caucasian friends to take their orders and skipped me, who was sitting in the middle, until last. However, before ordering my second friend immediately directed the server to me, saying it was my turn to order. This has happened more than once.