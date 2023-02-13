I read the Olean Times Herald article regarding the controversy over the book "Gender Queer" in the Wellsville High School library. The article's author never mentions the most damning content of a book being challenged for its damning content.
In one scene of the book, the protagonist is lying in bed having a fantasy about a grown man sexually abusing a prepubecent boy. The accompanying illustration shows this pederasty in explicit detail in a red-figure style, ancient Greek pottery image. And just in case the reader of the book is wondering if they are seeing what they think they are seeing, the book makes sure to tell us that, yes, this is "An elaborate fantasy based on Plato's Symposium."