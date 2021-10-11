New Yorkers could have affordable and quality health insurance but politicians are standing in the way.
Despite gaining majority support in both the New York State Assembly and Senate, the New York Health Act never made it to a floor vote in either chamber because of Democratic leadership. We have Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, D-The Bronx, and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, D-Yonkers, to thank for this.
People across the state have horror stories of how inadequate health insurance coverage has cost them tens of thousands of dollars. This would not happen with the New York Health Act.
The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted many flaws of our broken healthcare system. Among them, 300,000 New Yorkers lost their jobs, and therefore their health insurance in 2020 - in the midst of a pandemic. This would not happen with the New York Health Act.
The New York Health Act would cover healthcare for all New Yorkers through a public statewide fund, regardless of age, employment, or financial means. It would save New Yorkers and business owners money through lower healthcare costs.
Healthcare doesn’t have to be expensive and confusing. It’s time to put the old disaster of a healthcare system to bed and usher in a new system that works for us.
Email, call, or tweet, Speaker Heastie or Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins at www.nyhcampaign.org/contact_your_senator. These messages will also go to Assemblyman Joe Giglio, R-Gowanda, and Senator George Borello, R-Sunset Bay, who have publicly opposed the New York Health Act. They all need to know that New Yorkers support and need the New York Health Act.
Suzanne F. Krull, executive director Cuba Cultural Center, Inc.
Rev. Brian Lothridge Olean